EAM Jaishankar meets Iran's outgoing envoy, recognises his contribution to building ties

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Iran's outgoing Ambassador to India Iraj Elahi called on External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar in New Delhi on Tuesday.

"Pleased to receive Ambassador Iraj Elahi of Iran for a farewell call this evening in Delhi. Recognise his contribution to building our ties and wish him the best for future endeavours," EAM Jaishankar posted on X after the meeting.

Elahi was appointed as the Iranian Ambassador to New Delhi in 2022. He had previously served as the second Eurasian Office Director at the Iranian Foreign ministry.

India and Iran share a millennia-long history of interactions. The ties between two nations continue to grow further marked by high-level exchanges, commercial and connectivity cooperation, cultural and robust people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian had met on the sidelines of the 16th BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan in 2024, where the two leaders had discussed ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties. This was their first meeting since Pezeshkian assumed office in July, last year.

Last month, India and Iran held annual bilateral Political Consultations in Tehran to review bilateral cooperation, including connectivity, International North-South Transport Corridor (INSTC); economic, financial, trade and commercial matters, and other areas of mutual interest. The meeting was co-chaired by Anand Prakash, Joint Secretary (PAI), and Mohammad Reza Bahrami, Director General for South Asia Division, Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran.

The two sides discussed regional and global developments and emphasised strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other regional and multilateral organisations, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement. The officials of two nations recalled the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between two nations and emphasized their readiness to further deepen relations in line with mutual interests.

In a statement, MEA said, "Both sides expressed satisfaction at the regular holding of the annual political consultations as a prelude to Foreign Office Consultations at the Foreign Secretary/Deputy Foreign Minister level of the two countries. They reaffirmed the importance of this process and agreed to coordinate efforts accordingly." The two sides agreed that the next round of bilateral political consultations will be held in New Delhi in 2026.

