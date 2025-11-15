EAM Jaishankar meets Indian envoys in New York to review India-US ties

Washington, Nov 15 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar chaired a conference of Indian Consul Generals in the United States, convening senior Indian diplomats from missions across the country to review India-US bilateral cooperation and engagement with the Indian diaspora.

The meeting, held in New York on Friday, brought together senior diplomats from the Indian Embassy in Washington, D.C., and consulates in New York, San Francisco, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, Boston, Los Angeles and Seattle.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, “Chaired a Consul Generals Conference in New York today…Reviewed our bilateral ties and support for diaspora activities. Appreciate the commitment and efforts of our Embassy & Consulates to strengthening the India-US partnership.”

The meeting was also attended by Indian Ambassador to the United States Vinay Kwatra.

Jaishankar on Thursday met with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for a wide-ranging discussion of the current global situation and multilateralism.

After their meeting at UN headquarters in New York, Jaishankar posted on X that he “valued his assessment of the current global order and its implications for multilateralism”.

“Also appreciated his perspectives on various regional hotspots”, he added.

Jaishankar came to New York for a quick visit after wrapping up his Canada trip, during which he participated in the G7 foreign ministers’ meeting and met with several foreign ministers, including US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

EAM Jaishankar posted on X on Wednesday, “Good to meet @SecRubio this morning at #G7 FMM. Appreciate his condolences on the loss of lives in the blast in Delhi. Discussed our bilateral ties, focusing on trade and supply chains. Exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict, the Middle East/West Asia situation and Indo-Pacific.”

Jaishankar’s meeting with Rubio came days after US President Donald Trump said that the US is very close to signing a trade agreement with India.

“We are making a deal with India, much different deal than we had in the past…We're getting a fair deal, just a fair trade deal. We're getting close…I think we're pretty close to doing a deal that’s good for everybody,” Trump said on Monday.

--IANS

scor/rs