EAM Jaishankar meets Danish PM in Copenhagen, discusses green strategic partnership, anti-terror cooperation

Copenhagen, May 21 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, currently on an official visit to Denmark, met Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen in Copenhagen, conveying Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal greetings and reaffirming India's commitment to deepen its Green Strategic Partnership with Denmark.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Thank PM Mette Frederiksen for warmly receiving me in Copenhagen this evening. Conveyed the personal greetings of PM Narendra Modi. Thank Denmark for its solidarity and support in combatting terrorism. Value PM Frederiksen’s guidance to take forward our Green Strategic Partnership and widen the canvas of our cooperation."

The meeting held on Tuesday evening, comes ahead of the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, which is scheduled to take place later this year in Norway, which PM Modi was initially expected to attend, but changes in schedule led to Jaishankar representing India.

During the meeting, Jaishankar and Frederiksen also discussed regional and global issues of mutual concern, including counter-terrorism collaboration.

Denmark has expressed consistent support for India’s position on global terrorism, a topic that has gained renewed urgency following recent security developments in South Asia.

India and Denmark share a unique diplomatic framework, the Green Strategic Partnership, launched in 2020, which stands as India’s only such partnership globally.

It has become a cornerstone of bilateral relations, with both countries focusing on sustainable development, renewable energy, water management, and climate action.

Earlier in April, PM Modi had a phone conversation with PM Frederiksen, during which both leaders emphasised the growing scope of bilateral cooperation.

“Glad to speak with PM Mette Frederiksen today. Reaffirmed our strong support for the India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership and enhancing cooperation across sectors for the benefit of our people,” PM Modi posted on X following the call.

--IANS

rs/