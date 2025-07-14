July 14, 2025 6:38 PM हिंदी

Prateeksha Srivastava makes her playback Bollywood debut with 'Mila Tujhe’ song from Aap Jaisa Koi

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Singer, composer, and writer Prateeksha Srivastava has made her debut as a Bollywood playback singer with the heartfelt number "Mila Tujhe" from the romantic drama, "Aap Jaisa Koi", starring R. Madhavan, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

"Mila Tujhe" marks Prateeksha’s second professional association with composer Vishal Mishra. They had earlier worked together on the track "Holi Aayi Re", released on Coke Studio in 2025.

"Mila Tujhe" enjoys music scored by Justin Prabhakaran with lyrics penned by Raj Shekhar.

Sharing her views on "Mila Tujhe", Prateeksha shared, “Mila Tujhe is my second collaboration with Vishal Mishra, but very first in Bollywood, and I couldn’t have asked for a better piece of music. The song is exactly the kind that I love singing, it’s about the quiet kind of love, the sweetness of the mere presence of love.”

“It’s like a soft love anthem for the soft-love era, and to be working with Justin Prabhakaran, Raj Shekhar, and Vishal Mishra is like working with a dream team. The icing on the cake is being the playback voice for R. Madhavan and Fatima Sana Shaikh,” she added.

Helmed by Vivek Soni, "Aap Jaisa Koi" shows a unique love saga between Shrirenu Tripathi (Played by Madhavan), a reserved middle-aged Sanskrit professor, and Madhu Bose (Played by Fatima), a spirited French instructor.

Talking about the movie, Madhavan said, “Aap Jaisa Koi is unlike any love story I’ve done before — it’s quiet, awkward, and deeply human. Shrirenu is one of the most complex characters I’ve played — someone who longs for companionship and closeness but doesn’t quite know how to ask for it, yet he is rich with emotion underneath. This film isn’t loud or dramatic — it’s patient, gentle, and deeply affecting. I was drawn to how it speaks to all the people who’ve felt overlooked in life or love. Aap Jaisa Koi is a reminder that it’s never too late to start living on your own terms. It’s a story about vulnerability, rediscovery, and the idea that it’s never too late to open your heart.”

"Aap Jaisa Koi" premiered on Netflix on July 11.

