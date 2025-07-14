EAM Jaishankar holds constructive India-China discussions ahead of SCO meeting

Beijing, July 14 (IANS) External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar on Monday met Liu Jianchao, Minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee (IDCPC), holding discussions on "constructive" Indo-China relationship in Beijing.

Taking to X, EAM Jaishankar wrote, "Good to meet IDCPC Minister Liu Jianchao in Beijing. Discussed the changing global order and the emergence of multipolarity. Spoke about a constructive India-China relationship in that context."

EAM Jaishankar also met Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and China's Foreign Minister, expressing the need for a far-seeing approach to bilateral ties and building a stable and constructive relationship between the two neighbouring countries.

"Incumbent on us to address aspects related to the border, normalizing people-to-people exchanges and avoiding restrictive trade measures and roadblocks. Confident that on the foundation of mutual respect, mutual interest and mutual sensitivity, ties can develop along a positive trajectory," the EAM posted on X after the meeting.

The EAM is in China, his first visit to the country since the violent confrontation in Galwan Valley in May 2020, to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin, on Tuesday.

"We will be meeting in the format of the SCO, whose primary mandate is to combat terrorism, separatism and extremism. This is a shared concern and India hopes that zero tolerance for terrorism will be strongly upheld," Jaishankar said in his opening remarks during a meeting with the Chinese Foreign Minister.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, holding discussions on the SCO's growing importance and ongoing efforts to modernise its functioning.

Following the meeting, the EAM shared on social media, "Glad to meet SCO SG Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing today. Discussed the contribution and importance of SCO, as well as the endeavours to modernise its working."

The diplomatic engagement comes ahead of the 25th Heads of State Council meeting of the SCO, scheduled to be held in Tianjin later this year. India had assumed the SCO Presidency in 2023, followed by Pakistan, which hosted the Leaders' Summit in 2024.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation is a permanent intergovernmental organisation comprising India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Iran, and Belarus. The body aims to strengthen regional cooperation in political, economic, and security matters.

Jaishankar's visit also follows recent high-level Indian participation in SCO-related events, when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited China in June for defence and security-focused SCO meetings.

The EAM also met Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing and emphasised that the continued normalisation of ties between India and China can yield "mutually beneficial" results.

He underlined the importance of open dialogue and the exchange of perspectives as essential between two major neighbours and economies.

--IANS

int/bpd/as