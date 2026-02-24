February 24, 2026 8:12 PM हिंदी

DY Patil T20 Cup: Golden duck for Shreyas Iyer, Tamore's effort in vain

Golden duck for Shreyas Iyer, Tamore's effort in vain in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup at the University Ground in Nerul, Navi Mumbai, on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Navi Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Mumbai wicketkeeper batter Hardik Tamore’s brilliant knock of 85 went in vain as Route Mobile went down by eight runs in the contest against DTDC in the 20th DY Patil T20 Cup at the University Ground in Nerul, Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. But the talking point of the day was Shreyas Iyer’s golden duck in BPCL’s afternoon encounter against Bank of Baroda.

After being asked to bat, DTDC posted 182 for nine in their 20 overs. In their response, Route Mobile fell short by eight runs to finish on 174 in 19.3 overs. Yash Thakur (4-29) and Shams Mulani (3-18) bowled well for Route Mobile. In their response, Tamore’s knock of 85 off just 47 balls, with 10 boundaries and three sixes, went in vain as Route Mobile fell short by just eight runs.

At the DY Patil Stadium, Shubham Rohilla (79: 48b, 5x4, 4x6) added 136 runs for the second wicket with Suraj Vashist (55: 39b, 7x4, 1x6), helping Indian Navy post 200 for five in their 20 overs. In their response, despite Atharva Taide’s 67 off just 38 balls with four boundaries and four sixes, Canara Bank fell short by nine runs.

Brief scores:

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Indian Navy 200-5 in 20 overs(Shubham Rohilla 79, Suraj Vashist 55; Ajay Mandal 2-26) beat Canara Bank 191-9 in 20 overs (Atharva Taide 67, Abhinav Manohar 31; Poonam Poonia 4-32, Mohit Jangra 3-29)-by nine runs

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group B: DTDC 182-9 in 20 overs (Maxwell Swaminathan 42, Ajinkya Beloshe 27 n.o.; Yash Thakur 4-29, Shams Mulani 3-18) bt Route Mobile 174 in 19.3 overs (Hardik Tamore 85, Siddharth Akre 25; Ankit Singh 3-37, Shreyas Gurav 2-22, Omkar Ghule 2-37, Pratik Mishra 2-48)-by eight runs

Wednesday's fixtures:

At DY Patil Stadium

11 am: Group D: Bank of Baroda v Income Tax; 4 pm: Group D: Reliance v BPCL

At DY Patil University

11 am: Group B: Jain Irrigation v DTDC; 4 pm: Group A: Tata Sports v Mumbai Customs

--IANS

hs/bsk/

