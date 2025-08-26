August 26, 2025 2:07 PM हिंदी

Dwayne Johnson reveals why ‘gritty’ roles like ‘The Smashing Machine’ weren’t coming his way

Dwayne Johnson reveals why ‘gritty’ roles like ‘The Smashing Machine’ weren’t coming his way

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Known for his work in action tentpoles such as Red Notice and Jumanji reboot franchise, Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson shared that he wasn’t getting the opportunity for more “raw and gritty” roles as he was “too scared” to explore more vulnerable themes.

Johnson, who is one of the highest-paid and highest-grossing actors of all time, while promoting the forthcoming release ‘The Smashing Machine’, noted he was nervous about portraying legendary MMA fighter and two-time UFC Heavyweight Tournament Champion Mark Kerr in the Benny Safdie-helmed biopic, reports deadline.com.

“It was very real. I had not experienced that in a very, very, very long time, where I was really scared and thinking, I don’t know if I can do this. Can I do this?” he said.

He added: “I realized that maybe these opportunities weren’t coming my way because I was too scared to explore this stuff.”

The 53-year-old star shared that he “was so hungry for an opportunity to do something raw and gritty and rip myself open. And all of a sudden, Smashing Machine comes along.”

For the role, the “The Scorpion King” actor said he had to don over a dozen prosthetics to portray the gentle giant known for his fighting prowess: “I just sat in front of that mirror for three to four hours and watched it all change. There were about 13 or 14 different prosthetics. Subtle, yet I think very impactful,” he said.

“By the time I got to set, I was Mark Kerr and I felt it, from how he walked to how he talked and how he looked at life.”

The Smashing Machine, also starring Emily Blunt, will have its North American premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival September 8, before debuting in theaters October 3.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

REIT penetration in India to nearly double from current 16 pc by 2030: Report

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Participate in reel-making contest on PM Surya Ghar-Muft Bijli Yojana, get a chance to win prizes

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open (Credit: Hyderabad Open)

Kuldip Mahajan, Anuja Maheshwari, Vanshik Kapadia and Vrushali Thakare win big at Hyderabad Open

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in August

IPO mainboard funding in India touches Rs 15,200 crore in Aug

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India

Suzuki to invest Rs 70,000 crore in India over next 5–6 years

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik talks about his sleep apnea, offers Nehal Chudasama music video

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029: Report

India’s advertising market projected to reach 0.5 pc of GDP by 2029 : Report

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

Centre releases over Rs 284 crore to strengthen rural local bodies in Mizoram, Odisha, Tripura

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot (Credit: Liverpool FC/X)

We are hoping Mac Allister will be available for Arsenal clash: Slot

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’

Sheena Chohan trains in martial arts for Telugu language film ‘Jatsyam Maranam Dhruvam’