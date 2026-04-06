April 06, 2026 12:34 PM हिंदी

Dwayne Johnson on his ‘90s self: ‘Scars, callouses and no turtlenecks’

Dwayne Johnson on his ‘90s self: ‘Scars, callouses and no turtlenecks’

Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is the latest celebrity to hop on to the viral ‘What were you like in the ’90s?’, sharing a glimpse of his younger yet stronger self while adding a dollop of humour.

Dwayne, who is also known by his ring name "The Rock", took to Instagram, where he shared a video beginning with his daughters and a text overlay that read: “Dad, what were you like in the 90s’?” along with the song “Iris” playing in the background by Goo Goo Dolls.

The clip then moves through a montage of the star’s journey, from his wrestling days to his early acting phase and even includes the now-iconic photo of him in a black turtleneck, denims and a fanny pack, a look his close friend Kevin Hart often teases him about.

For the caption, Johnson wrote: “Well my loves, dad earned a few scars and callouses back then.. that stuff never goes outta style. And for the love of all that’s sacred in the universe, stay far away from turtle necks.”

Talking about the viral trend, it is where netizens showcase their nostalgic 90s photos or videos and add the track Iris by the American rock band Goo Goo Dolls.

On the work front, Johnson has just wrapped up shooting for the next installment of the “Jumanji” franchise, which also features Karen Gillian, Kevin Hart and Jack Black.

The first installment of Jumanji was released first in 1995. The film was based on the 1981 children's picture book by Chris Van Allsburg. It stars Robin Williams, Kirsten Dunst, David Alan Grier, Bonnie Hunt, Jonathan Hyde, and Bebe Neuwirth.

The film spawned an animated television series that aired from 1996 to 1999, and was followed by a spin-off film, Zathura: A Space Adventure (2005), and two sequels, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and Jumanji: The Next Level (2019), with a third and final sequel set to be released in 2026.

--IANS

dc/

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