September 02, 2025 6:16 PM हिंदी

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films tenders apology to people of Karnataka for dialogue from 'Lokah'; promises to have it removed!

Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films tenders apology to people of Karnataka for dialogue from 'Lokah'; promises to have it removed!

Chennai, Sep 2 (IANS) Tendering an apology for a dialogue in director Dominic Arun's woman superhero film 'Lokah', Dulquer Salmaan's production house Wayfarer Films on Tuesday said that it would remove the dialogue in question at the earliest.

Taking to its X timeline, Wayfarer Films put out a statement, tendering an apology. The statement read, "It has come to our attention that a dialogue delivered by the one of the characters in our film Lokah: Chapter One has unintentionally hurt the sentiments of people from Karnataka.

"At Wayfarer Films, we place people above everything else. We deeply regret this oversight and assure you that no offence was intended. The dialogue in question will be removed/edited at the earliest. We sincerely apologise for the hurt caused and humbly request you to accept our apology."

It may be recalled that Dulquer Salmaan's production house, Wayfarer Films, is producing the superhero series.

The film, which released on August 28 this year, has taken a strong opening in all parts of south India, with the production house claiming that on August 31 that 300 additional shows of the film had been added all over Kerala.

The success of the film has pleased the lead actor of the film, Kalyani Priyadarshan so much, that she took to Instagram to express her happiness. She wrote, "Don’t think I’ve fully processed what’s happening… but this is the happiest Monday I’ve ever had. And a happy happy onam, everyone."

Written and directed by Dominic Arun, the film has cinematography by Nimish Raviand and editing by Chaman Chakko. Music for the film is by music composer Jakes Bejoy. The film has action sequences choreographed by one of the best in the world, Yannick Ben. Additional Screenplay and dramaturgy for the film have been done by Santhy Balachandran, while art direction for the film is by Jithu Sebastian.

Melwy J, Archana Rao were roped in as costume designers for the film, which had Sasikumar, MuRi and Zeba Tommy as its lyricists.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

Abusing mother is an insult to the country: Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur criticise Opposition

Abusing a mother is an insult to nation: Jeevika Didis in Bhagalpur criticise Opposition

India has great potential, says futsal men's national team head coach Reza Kordi (Credit: AIFF)

India has great potential, says futsal men's national team head coach Reza Kordi

Pakistan: Farmers hold hunger strike in Quetta, demand implementation of demands

Pakistan: Farmers hold hunger strike in Quetta, demand implementation of demands

Javed Akhtar speaks about lingering pain of not getting to collaborate with Mohammed Rafi

Javed Akhtar speaks about lingering pain of not getting to collaborate with Mohammed Rafi

Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 54

Ram Charan, Shruti Haasan, Keerthy Suresh & others wish Pawan Kalyan as he turns 54

It’s not right to say bad about him: Muzaffarpur women slam Oppn for abusing PM Modi, mother

It’s not right to say bad about him: Muzaffarpur women slam Oppn for abusing PM Modi, mother

Kapas Kisan app will make cotton selling easier for farmers: Union Minister

Kapas Kisan app will make cotton selling easier for farmers: Union Minister

Vibrant Gujarat: Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum to be key highlight, receives 1 lakh visitors 

Vibrant Gujarat: Vadnagar Archaeological Experiential Museum to be key highlight, receives 1 lakh visitors 

Shooting of Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 to be completed in a single stretch!

Shooting of Vishnu Vishal's Gatta Kusthi 2 to be completed in a single stretch!

India yellow and orange win on day two of Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind

India yellow and orange win on day two of Women’s T20 Cricket Tournament for the Blind