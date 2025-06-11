June 11, 2025 12:02 AM हिंदी

Drone Didis of Tripura: Empowering fields, uplifting futures

Drone Didis of Tripura: Empowering fields, uplifting futures

Agartala, June 10 (IANS) Rupali Sur Dey, a determined woman from Dukli, Tripura, stood proudly among a select group of five women chosen under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary ‘Drone Didi’ initiative. Her journey was highlighted during an exhibition in Agartala which was organised to celebrate 11 years of PM Modi's leadership. In the exhibition, Rupali and her training partners showcased their growing expertise in drone technology.

The event, inaugurated by Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, became a testament to the changing face of Indian agriculture. At the centre of attention was a vibrant stall manned by the Drone Didis, symbolising how technology and rural empowerment can go hand in hand.

Alongside MP Rajib Bhattacharjee, Agriculture Minister Ratan Lal Nath, and ARD Minister Sudhangshu Das, the Chief Minister praised the women for their pioneering spirit and their role in bringing about a quiet revolution in farming practices.

These women known as Drone Didis are being imparted training to operate drones for important agricultural and cultivation tasks. These tasks include spraying pesticides, distributing fertilisers, and monitoring crops. The Drone Didis use this technology with an aim to reduce time, costs, and labour for farmers. They also ensure better precision.

Rupali spoke with pride and purpose.

“Most farmers can’t evenly spray pesticides across all leaves or reach the roots effectively. With drones, we can do that with accuracy and speed. This isn’t just about helping farmers — it’s also about helping ourselves become independent,” she shared.

For Rupali, being called a "Drone Didi" is more than a title — it's a badge of honour. It represents opportunity, change, and the power of learning. “It’s only possible because of PM Modi’s support for women and for modern agriculture,” she added.

The Drone Didi initiative as a matter of fact bears testimony to the government’s broader goal of blending technology with rural development, especially by empowering women at the grassroots.

The enthusiasm and confidence of Rupali and her peers in Agartala stood as a live demonstration of what innovation, inclusion, and empowerment can achieve — a promising flight into the future of Indian farming.

--IANS

brt/pgh

LATEST NEWS

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Manchester City sign Rayan Cherki from Lyon till 2030

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Bharti Singh compared Shabir Ahluwalia to this Bollywood hunk

Kieran Tierney returns to Celtic FC on five-year contract. Photo credit: Celtic FC

Kieran Tierney returns to Celtic FC on five-year contract

Keerthy Suresh's Maldives Diaries with hubby Antony Thattil is pure couple goals

Keerthy Suresh's Maldives Diaries with hubby Antony Thattil is pure couple goals

Snehit Suravajjula’s win powers Ahmedabad SG Pipers past Kolkata ThunderBlades in Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 6 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: UTT

UTT Season 6: Snehit’s win powers Ahmedabad SG Pipers past Kolkata ThunderBlades

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma seek blessings at the Hanuman temple amidst uncertain times

Puja Banerjee & Kunal Verma seek blessings at the Hanuman temple amidst uncertain times

Anandbatla Satvik wins Category B title as Narayanan, Abhijeet share spoils in Category A on Day 5 of the 21st Delhi International Open Grandmasters Chess Tournament 2025 at Tivoli Gardens, Chattarpur, near New Delhi on Tuesday. Photo credit: DCA

Delhi GM 2025: Satvik wins Category B title as Narayanan, Abhijeet draw in Category A

Vishnu Vishal with director Ram Kumar

Vishnu Vishal shares update on ‘Irandu Vaanam’ as film enters 150th day of shoot!

Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, Nagarjuna at Kuberaa single launch

It is because of Sekhar Kammula that I did 'Kuberaa', says Dhanush

'Proud' at how they advocated India's stance, says PM Modi at meeting with Op Sindoor delegations

'Proud' at how they advocated India's stance, says PM Modi at meeting with Op Sindoor delegations