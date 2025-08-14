August 14, 2025 9:42 PM हिंदी

‘Drishyam 2’ producer Kumar Mangat Pathak granted bail by Patiala House court

‘Drishyam 2’ producer Kumar Mangat Pathak granted bail by Patiala House court

Mumbai, Aug 14 (IANS) Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak has been granted anticipatory bail by the Patiala House court in Delhi with regards to an FIR lodged by Rajinder Goel.

Rajinder had alleged that he transferred money to the tune of INR 75 lacs for the dubbing of ‘Drishyam 2’ for its release in the Chinese market including China, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

The court found no substance in the allegations against Kumar Mangat Pathak after considering the facts, circumstances, and evidence on record. The court observed in the ledger entries that the payment made to the corporate account of Panorama Studios International Limited by Rajinder Goel was for a Gujarati film, and not for ‘Drishyam 2’

The producer’s legal team said in a statement, “It is categorically stated that Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak on behalf and his company Panorama Studios international limited (PSIL) has never entered into any transaction or agreement with Mr. Rajinder Goel and as such, he has never invested any money with Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak or PSIL. His allegations are false, baseless, concocted and appear to be an afterthought designed to create a misleading and malicious narrative with intentions to malign the reputation of Kumar Mangat Pathak and PSIL. It is further clarified that any dealings , transactions done by Mr. Rajinder Goel were solely with a third party and not with Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak or his company. Any attempt to link Mr. Kumar Mangat Pathak to such transactions is wholly unfounded and malicious”.

Following the bail, Kumar Mangat Pathak has instructed his legal team to initiate a INR 100 crore defamation suit against Rajinder Goel.

The producer’s advocate, Vineet Dhanda said, “We also urge members of the press to act with responsibility and refrain from publishing or circulating unverified and false narratives that can cause unwarranted harm to Mr. Pathak’s reputation and standing in the film industry”.

“The legal team will take all necessary steps, including legal proceedings, against any individual or entity found propagating such falsehoods”, he added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Vincent Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner of the Chennai Grandmasters 2025 on Thursday. Picture Credit: MGD1

Chennai Grandmasters chess: Keymer seals title with a round to spare, becomes tournament’s first-ever sole winner

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary (File image)

Bangladesh: Awami League leaders arrested ahead of Bangabandhu anniversary

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv. Manikrao Kokate to talk with state government to help create facilities for padel in Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Sports Minister Adv Kokate to talk with govt to help create facilities for padel

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Janki Bodiwala shares how working with Ajay Devgn, R. Madhavan prepared her for ‘Vash Vivash Level 2’

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report (File image)

Trump's Pakistan endorsement undermined US-India defining partnership built over decades: Report

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska (File image)

Stage set for momentous Putin-Trump summit in Alaska

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Kishtwar cloudburst: Massive rescue operation underway; 38 bodies recovered (3rd Ld)

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Bangladesh: Two Hindu men lynched by mob in Rangpur, horrific video goes viral

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

Soundarya Rajinikanth tells dad Rajinikanth: I'm a proud daughter and I love you more than I can ever say!

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building

PM Modi lauds Prez Murmu's Independence Day-eve address as a call to unity, nation-building