November 14, 2025 10:26 PM हिंदी

DRDO develops new-gen man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles for mine countermeasure missions

DRDO develops new-gen man-portable autonomous underwater vehicles for mine countermeasure missions

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) A new generation of Man-portable Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (MP-AUVs) have been successfully developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation's Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL), Visakhapatnam, the Ministry of Defence said on Friday.

The system comprises multiple AUVs equipped with side scan sonar and underwater cameras as primary payloads for real-time detection and classification of mine-like objects, the ministry said in a statement.

The onboard deep learning based target recognition algorithms enable autonomous classification, significantly reducing operator workload and mission time.

Additionally, a robust underwater acoustic communication has been integrated to facilitate inter-AUV data exchange during operations, ensuring enhanced situational awareness, it said.

The recently concluded field trials at NSTL/Harbour have successfully validated salient systems parameters and critical mission objectives. Multiple industry partners are involved in system realisation, and the system will be ready for production in the next couple of months, the statement added.

Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V. Kamat, hailed the NSTL team for the successful development of MP-AUVs, terming it as a major milestone towards a deployable, intelligent, and networked mine countermeasure solution.

"It offers rapid response capability with reduced operational risk and logistic footprint for naval mine warfare applications," he said.

Earlier last month, advancing the Gaganyaan mission, the DRDO developed as well as tested specialised food and parachute systems for the Gaganyatris.

Gaganyaan, India’s first human spaceflight, is scheduled to launch in 2027. The mission will carry astronauts to low Earth orbit for a three-day mission and bring them back safely to Earth.

Speaking to IANS, on the sidelines of the DRDO Industry Synergy Meet in Bengaluru, Dr B.K. Das, Director General of Electronics and Communication at DRDO, said that from developing products and technologies for the armed forces, the premier institute has also spread its wings into the space domain with ISRO.

--IANS

aps

LATEST NEWS

32-ball ton, 297 on board -- Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate the UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 opener in Doha on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

32-ball ton, 297 on board: Suryavanshi stars as India A dominate UAE in Asia Cup Rising Stars

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a rare image of the entire Kapoor clan

BJP workers wearing masks of Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrate the party’s victory in the Bihar Assembly elections at Balurghat in the Dakshin Dinajpur district of West Bengal on Friday, November 14, 2025. (Photo: IANS)

Bihar results: NDA dominates Vaishali, wins 6 of 7 seats

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin

Tejashwi's Raghopur victory this time witnesses a comparative drop in margin

‘Viral sensation’ & Aamir Khan's co-star from TZP, Girija Oak expresses grave concern over her picture being morphed

‘Viral sensation’ & Aamir Khan's co-star from TZP, Girija Oak expresses grave concern over her picture being morphed

Maintaining goodwill is India’s true nature: Mohan Bhagwat

Maintaining goodwill is India’s true nature: Mohan Bhagwat

Glenn Maxwell likely to be released, Mayank could be retained as retention deadline day nears in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

IPL 2026 retentions: Maxwell likely to be released, Mayank could be retained as deadline day nears

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan break into ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance, make fans nostalgic

Shah Rukh Khan, Farah Khan break into ‘Chaiya Chaiya’ dance, make fans nostalgic

PM Modi: Bihar victory paves way to uproot 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal

PM Modi: Bihar victory paves way to uproot 'Jungle Raj' in Bengal

Bihar result befitting reply to those who abused PM Modi’s mother: MP CM

Bihar result befitting reply to those who abused PM Modi’s mother: MP CM