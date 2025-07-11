July 11, 2025 11:32 PM हिंदी

DRDO and IAF successfully test indigenous missile Astra off Odisha coast

DRDO and IAF successfully test indigenous missile Astra off Odisha coast

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) In a significant boost to India's self-reliance in defence technology, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Air Force (IAF), on Friday, successfully conducted a flight test of ASTRA, Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM), equipped with an indigenous radio frequency seeker, from a Sukhoi-30 Mk-I fighter aircraft off the coast of Odisha, Ministry of Defence officials said.

According to the Ministry of Defence during the mission, two missile launches were carried out against high-speed unmanned aerial targets, under varying ranges, target aspects, and launch platform conditions.

In both instances, the Astra missiles successfully intercepted and destroyed the targets with pinpoint accuracy, validating the system's performance.

The Ministry of Defence said that the indigenous radio frequency seeker, designed and developed by DRDO, demonstrated exceptional performance, along with all other subsystems of the missile.

The tests were closely monitored through flight data captured by tracking instruments of the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, reaffirming the missile's reliability and precision.

The Astra missile, with a range of more than 100 km, is equipped with advanced guidance and navigation systems.

The development of the missile has been a collaborative effort involving multiple DRDO laboratories and more than 50 Indian industries, both public and private, including Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, IAF, and the industry partners for the successful development and testing of the indigenous radio frequency seeker.

He hailed the achievement as a major milestone in critical defence technology, reinforcing the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

Samir V. Kamat, Department of Defence Research and Development Secretary and DRDO Chairman, also extended his congratulations to all teams involved, commending their dedication and efforts in achieving this significant breakthrough in air-to-air missile capability.

--IANS

gcb/khz

LATEST NEWS

KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3 in their first innings on Day 2 of the third Test of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series at the Lord's in London on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI

3rd Test: KL Rahul hits unbeaten 53 as India trail England by 242 runs after reaching 145/3

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. Photo credit: ICC

Italy, Netherlands qualify for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

India’s Under-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals at Bishkek in Kazakhstan. Photo credit: UWW

India’s U-20 women wrestlers dominate Asia, clinch Champions Trophy with 8 medals

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

Man accused of sexually assaulting teenage girls lynched in Arunachal

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC on Friday.

East Bengal sign Ramsanga Tlaichhun on a three-year deal from Real Kashmir FC

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Maha: State council passes MSPS Bill, opposition walks out

Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in the year’s fourth and final International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup Shotgun in Lonato, Italy, on Friday. Photo credit: NRAI

Shooting World Cup: Zoravar Sandhu placed 11th after day one of trap qualifications in Lonato

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

1,608 ‘unauthorised’ horns removed in Mumbai city: Maha CM

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Jamnagar's ITRA emerges as global hub for Ayurvedic education and research

Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight women's singles final of Wimbledon 2025 at the All England Club in London on Friday. Photo credit: Wimbledon/X

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz digs deep to reach third straight final