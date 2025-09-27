September 27, 2025 7:32 PM हिंदी

Drashti Dhami reveals BFF Sanaya Irani is the 'best thing that’s ever happened to me'

Mumbai, Sep 27 (IANS) Well-known television actress Sanaya Irani turned a year older on Saturday, and her BFF, Drashti Dhami, dropped a lovely belated birthday wish for her on social media.

She took to her IG and posted a video of her and Sanaya giving a hilarious twist to the 'Waka Waka' track by Shakira.

Drashti wrote on the photo-sharing app: “Happy birthday, baby ! (Fire cracker emoji) A little late on the ‘gram wishes, but new mom life is a whirlwind (Laughing with tears emoji). Amidst all the diaper changes & sleepless nights, you still bring the laughter & crazy vibes & still are the best masi . You’re the best thing that’s ever happened to me, & I hope I’m just as lucky in your world (Fingers crossed emoji). Thanks for being you & always being my rock. Here’s to endless adventures, mad times & forever love (Beating heart emoji). Love you, baby (Cake emoji). (sic)”

This year, Sanaya decided to spend her special day in a retreat to pamper her mind, body, and soul.

The snippets shared by Sanaya from the rejuvenating getaway on social media showed her indulging in some relaxing activities, such as yoga, painting, and connecting with nature in general.

Thanking everyone for the lovely birthday wishes, Sanaya shared the caption, "Another year older, but this time celebrated in stillness (Flower emoji). A birthday retreat for my mind, body & soul, the best gift I could give myself. Thank you everybody for your wishes and love. It was a no phone kinda few days( except for all the pictures and videos I managed to capture for memories, which I will share soon). Sorry to all my lovely friends about not reposting your birthday wishes, but by the time I hit the gram they were gone. I feel very blessed and greatful for all the love that comes my way (sic)", followed by two red heart emojis.

