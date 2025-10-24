Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya to lead 45th edition of nationwide Fit India Sundays on Cycle

New Delhi, Oct 24 (IANS) In its endeavour to make every Indian citizen fit and healthy, the 45th edition of the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ will be organised with 50,000-plus gyms across the country on Sunday (October 26), with Minister of Youth Affairs & Sports (MYAS), Dr Mansukh Mandaviya leading the pathbreaking initiative in New Delhi.

This time, the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ will be organised in collaboration with gym chains such as Cult Fit, Fitspire, Gold Gym, Fitness First, amongst others, with an estimated participation of more than 50,000 individuals from 6,000-plus locations. In New Delhi, the event will be organised at the iconic Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where the Sports Minister will be joined by eminent sportspersons.

Dr Mandaviya launched the ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ back in December 2024, and it has gradually transformed into a nationwide mass movement with the twin mottos of ‘Pollution ka Solution’ and ‘Fight against Obesity’. “The movement also aims to celebrate Garv se Swadeshi, inspiring every Indian to pedal towards an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

“It gives me immense pleasure to see Sundays on Cycle grow into a mass movement. A healthy and fit citizenry is a prerequisite for a prosperous and developed nation. Through the Fit India movement, we want to create awareness among citizens to dedicate ‘aadha ghanta roz, fitness ka dose’ (30 minutes daily towards personal fitness). I want to reiterate once again that cycling is the best way to keep fit. I would urge every Indian to cycle on Sundays and maintain optimum fitness levels,” Dr Mandaviya said.

The ‘Fit India Sundays on Cycle’ is organised by the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS), in collaboration with the Cycling Federation of India (CFI), Yogasana Bharat, and MY Bharat. The cycling drive is organised simultaneously in the capitals of all States and Union Territories besides SAI Regional Centres, National Centres of Excellence (NCOEs), SAI Training Centres (STCs), Khelo India State Centres of Excellence (KISCEs), Khelo India Centres (KICs), and Namo Fit India Cycling Clubs across various age groups.

--IANS

bsk/