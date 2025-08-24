DPL 2025 double-header washed out due to rain at Arun Jaitley Stadium

August 24, 2025 12:24 AM हिंदी

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The double-header day in the 2025 Delhi Premier League (DPL) turned out to be a no-show as both matches at the Arun Jaitley Stadium were abandoned on Saturday due to persistent rain.

On Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) had initially issued a yellow alert for Delhi, warning of heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms. It was later raised to red alert, as reports of waterlogging in various areas of the city and flight disruptions came.

The rainy weather’s effect was pretty evident when Match 31 of the competition between North Delhi Strikers and East Delhi Riders was called off due to rain. East Delhi had won the toss and elected to field first. Sarthak Ranjan gave North Delhi Strikers a flying start by smacking India fast bowler Navdeep Saini for consecutive boundaries, before rain forced the teams to go off the field.

With the rain not relenting at all, the match was abandoned with both teams sharing one point each on the points table. While table toppers East Delhi’s tally rose to 13 points from nine games, North Delhi had their points going up to six from eight matches.

Due to rain not relenting at all, Match 32 of the competition between West Delhi Lions and Purani Dilli 6 was also called off without the toss even taking place. Both teams will share one point each on the points table. While West Delhi have now nine points from eight games, Purani Dilli 6’s tally is now at five points from eight matches, though they continue to be at the bottom spot of the points table.

With more rainfall in store for the next two days, it would be interesting to see if the Women’s DPL final between South Delhi Superstarz and Central Delhi Queens, followed by Men’s DPL game between New Delhi Tigers and Central Delhi Kings, goes on smoothly or follows the Saturday double-header day into the washed out due to rain path.

