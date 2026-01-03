Down with cold, Diljit Dosanjh shares his ‘desi nuska’ with 'besan, ghee and gur'

Mumbai, Jan 3 (IANS) As he is currently battling a runny nose, actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, shared his go-to desi remedies to beat the winter blues but with a sprinkle of humour.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Diljit spoke about having a runny nose and relying on traditional home food and remedies to feel better.

“I have a cold… what do you call it, I have a runny nose. So, besan cheela and remedies with besan I will be using,” he said, while showing his cooking process along with a text overlay that read “solo trip.”

He added that the besan cheela turned out slightly thick, but tasted great. “Pehle cheela thoda mota bana hai, par swaad bahut hai. Look beautiful,” Diljit said, adding that he ended up eating one while standing and finished it even before plating it.

“I have a cold… What do you call it, I have a runny nose. So, besan cheela and remedies with besan will be used. Ek toh main khade khade kha gaya…” he could be heard saying in the clip.

The actor also shared a small but interesting detail from his kitchen experience. He revealed that while searching for besan, he learned that it is called chickpea flour in English and that garbanzo flour is the same as besan.

Showcasing his winter essentials, he said: “Ek badhi interesting cheez hai I thought I’ll show…I wanted besan and then I googled that it's called chickpea flour in English. Then I found out that Garbanzo flour is besan. This is the first time I learnt,” he added.

The actor’s essentials included ghee, honey and poppy seeds. He shared that if he had eggs and milk that too would have been in the list.

He also displayed the dishes he had cleaned after cooking, before talking about another winter remedy for cold.

According to the actor, the next remedy includes poppy seeds and desiccated coconut mixed with ghee, which he described as helpful during the cold season.

--IANS

dc/