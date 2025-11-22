Donald Trump Jr. arrives in Udaipur to attend royal wedding

Jaipur, Nov 21 (IANS) US President Donald Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., arrived in Udaipur on Friday to attend the grand royal wedding scheduled for November 23 at Jagmandir Island Palace.

He landed at Dabok Airport along with his girlfriend and briefly greeted the crowd waiting outside.

Trump Jr. initially stepped out of the airport, waved to people, and got into his car.

However, overwhelmed by the heavy crowd near the vehicle, he stepped back out and returned inside the airport for a short while.

After a discussion between US security officials and local police, media personnel and onlookers were moved nearly 100 feet away. About five minutes later, he came out again, got into the car, and departed for Hotel Leela.

The high-profile wedding is of Netra Mantena (Elizabeth), daughter of American billionaire Rama Raju Mantena, and Vamsi Gadiraju, an American-born groom. Wedding festivities will continue until November 24.

Earlier, the Haldi ceremony was held at the Taj Lake Palace, where family members and guests danced during the celebrations.

Bollywood performances took place at the City Palace, with stars like Madhuri Dixit, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kriti Sanon already in attendance.

Trump Jr., who visited the Taj Mahal in Agra on Thursday, is staying in Udaipur’s luxurious Maharaja Suite, costing nearly Rs 10 lakh per night.

Meanwhile, major arrivals continued throughout the day. Karan Johar, Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, and several other celebrities landed in Udaipur to join the celebrations.

International pop icon Jennifer Lopez is expected to land at 2 AM for a special performance at Manek Chowk on Saturday.

The wedding venue, Jagmandir Island Palace on Lake Pichola, is fully decked up as Udaipur gears up for another star-studded, global celebration.

--IANS

arc/dan