Donal Bisht silences cosmetic surgery rumours: When you are good inside you look good outside

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Actress Donal Bisht has shared her bold and refreshing take on the unrealistic beauty standards and the constant scrutiny faced by public figures.

She addressed the ongoing speculation about having undergone cosmetic enhancements with a powerful statement.

Dismissing the rumours, Donal reinforced her commitment to a healthy lifestyle and self-love, saying “People think I got my lips filled, nose made, jaw sculpted, they ask me who my surgeon is, and I tell them where my health & my heart is".

Stressing that beauty is a reflection of one’s thoughts, emotions, and overall well-being, she went on to add, “It’s God's grace, a little gym and mostly good mental health and a happy heart that might have enhanced my features and the way I look."

Netizens flooded her posts with admiration, applauding her honesty and calling her a “real beauty” in an era of filters and artificial enhancements.

Donal loves to be vocal about various aspects of her life.

On Friday, Donal talked about losing out on a major opportunity of working with acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, due to some wrong guidance.

Donal revealed that she had been shortlisted for a project and had even reached the final rounds of meetings.

She said that, elated after getting the call for the meeting, she even shared the news with people close to her.

Sharing the experience, Donal said, “I never said no, but the situation became like that confusing and unsure.”

Donal went on to explain that when people around her learnt about her selection, they suggested how she should respond during the meeting and also advised her about what to say and what not to say.

She claimed that because of that particular guidance, Donal became hesitant during the meeting and ended up sounding unsure about certain aspects.

--IANS

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