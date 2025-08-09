August 09, 2025 8:48 PM हिंदी

Dominant performances from Healy and Garth take Australia ‘A’ to T20 series win

Dominant performances from Healy and Garth take Australia ‘A’ to T20 series win in just the second game at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay (Australia) on Saturday. Photo credit: cricket.com.au

Mackay (Australia), Aug 9 (IANS) Alyssa Healy struck a powerful 70 while Kim Garth picked a superb four-wicket haul as Australia ‘A’ trounced India 'A' by 114 runs to seal a T20I series victory in just the second game at the Great Barrier Reef Arena on Saturday.

Alyssa followed her quickfire knock in the series opener by hitting a blistering 44-ball 70, laced with 12 boundaries, to set up Australia A’s total of 187/4. In reply, Kim led the hosts’ bowling effort with figures of 4-7, including taking three wickets in the Power-play, as India ‘A’ crashed to 73 all out in 15.1 overs.

Alyssa was dominant again with her stroke-play while sharing a 95-run opening stand with Tahlia Wilson, who struck a fluent 43 off 35 balls. After Tahlia fell seven runs short of a half-century, Anika Learoyd maintained the momentum with a brisk 35 off 21 deliveries, hitting five boundaries. Courtney Webb applied the finishing touches with an unbeaten 26 off 13 balls to make it a dominant outing for Australia ‘A’.

Lucy Hamilton struck in her first over by removing Uma Chetry for a duck, before Kim bowled Shafali Verma for just three to leave India ‘A’ reeling at 2-3. Vrinda Dinesh top-scored with 21 off 27 balls, while Minnu Mani (20) was the only other batter to reach double figures as Australia 'A' dominated with the ball to rattle India ‘A’.

Tess Flintoff (2-23), Sianna Ginger (1-14), and Amy Edgar (2-17) were the other wicket-takers for Australia ‘A’, who will be pleased with how Alyssa and Kim performed in preparing for the Women’s ODI World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The third and final T20 between the two teams will be played at the same venue in Mackay on Sunday night.

Brief scores:

Australia ‘A’ 187/4 in 20 overs (Alyssa Healy 70, Tahlia Wilson 43; Radha Yadav 2-35, Prema Rawat 1-26) beat India ‘A’ 73 all out in 15.1 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 21, Minnu Mani 20; Kim Garth 4-7, Amy Edgar 2-17) by 114 runs

--IANS

nr/bsk/

