October 16, 2025 7:05 PM हिंदी

Dolly Parton celebrates 52 years of ‘Jolene’ with throwback video

Dolly Parton celebrates 52 years of ‘Jolene’ with throwback video

Los Angeles, Oct 16 (IANS) Singer-actress Dolly Parton is over the moon as her iconic song ‘Jolene’ has clocked 52 years of its release. The singer-actress celebrated the 52nd anniversary of her song with a throwback video.

The video shows her performing the track. “52 years of ‘Jolene’”,she captioned the post. The hit song, released in 1973, is loosely based on a real muse. reports ‘People’ magazine.

It is loosely based on a real redhead who once flirted with Parton's late husband Carl Dean at a bank shortly after they were married.

As per ‘People’, in the song, Dolly begs Jolene, described as a woman whose "beauty is beyond compare, with flaming locks of auburn hair" not to "take" her man, as she "could never love again" if she lost him.

"(The) song was loosely based on a little bit of truth”, Parton said during Glastonbury Festival in 2014, as per The Independent. "I wrote that years ago when my husband was spending a little more time with Jolene than I thought he should be”.

"She got this terrible crush on my husband”, Parton told NPR in 2008. "And he just loved going to the bank because she paid him so much attention. It was kinda like a running joke between us, when I was saying, 'Hell, you're spending a lot of time at the bank. I don't believe we've got that kind of money’. So it's really an innocent song all around, but sounds like a dreadful one”.

As for the real Jolene, Parton took inspiration for the song's title from a chance encounter with a young fan at her concert. She told NPR, "One night, I was on stage, and there was this beautiful little girl, she was probably 8 years old at the time”.

She said, "And she had this beautiful red hair, this beautiful skin, these beautiful green eyes, and she was looking up at me, holding, you know, for an autograph. I said, 'Well, you're the prettiest little thing I ever saw. So what is your name?' And she said, 'Jolene’”.

“And I said, 'Jolene. Jolene. Jolene. Jolene’. I said, 'That is pretty. That sounds like a song. I'm going to write a song about that’”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

IMF chief hails India’s ‘very significant reforms,’ says it ‘substantially’ fuels global growth (File image)

IMF chief hails India’s ‘very significant' reforms, says it ‘substantially’ fuels global growth

Women’s World Cup: India-Pakistan match becomes most-watched women’s game of all time

Women’s World Cup: India-Pakistan match becomes most-watched women’s game of all time

From Odisha to Assam: How India’s kho kho champions are lighting their families (Credit: KKFI)

From Odisha to Assam: How India’s kho kho champions are lighting their families

No phone call took place between PM Modi and Trump: MEA rejects US President's claim

No phone call took place between PM Modi and Trump: MEA rejects US President's claim

Surat Municipal Corporation's Green Bond lists on NSE, Gujarat CM rings ceremonial bell

Surat Municipal Corporation's Green Bond lists on NSE, Gujarat CM rings ceremonial bell

Indian Air Force to receive first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet tomorrow

Indian Air Force to receive first Tejas Mk-1A fighter jet tomorrow

Varanasi: ‘Adopt Swadeshi’, ‘Make in India’ bring smiles to faces of potters this Diwali

Varanasi: ‘Adopt Swadeshi’, ‘Make in India’ bring smiles to faces of potters this Diwali

LTIMindtree Q2 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 1,381 crore, announces Rs 22 dividend

LTIMindtree's Q2 profit rises 10 pc to Rs 1,381 crore, announces Rs 22 dividend

Kiran Rao unpacks the key logistics of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Kiran Rao unpacks the key logistics of ‘Laapataa Ladies’

Bengal: Science workshop brings students and scientists together for hands-on learning

Bengal: Science workshop brings students and scientists together for hands-on learning