July 02, 2025 11:36 PM हिंदी

Doja Cat reveals what she doesn’t want to become

Doja Cat reveals what she doesn’t want to become

Los Angeles, July 2 (IANS) Rapper and singer Doja Cat has made a vow. The rapper has determined to avoid being a "little monster" who "just wants success".

The 'Paint the Town Red' singer and rapper is gearing up to drop her fifth studio album, ‘Vie’, but if the record, or another of her other future projects, fail to perform as well as she hopes she doesn't want to be "up in arms and upset", reports ‘Female First UK’.

She told V Magazine, "What I want to avoid is that little monster that just wants success. I want to focus more on, How does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?”.

She further mentioned, "It’s how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn’t care, right? If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don’t want to be up in arms and upset about it. I want to embrace that”.

As per ‘Female First UK’, the 29-year-old star also admitted she is "surprised" by her vocal ability nowadays, insisting she "could not sing" before.

She added, "Sometimes I’m surprised by what I can do now, because I could not f****** sing. I have a lot more knowledge of how to use my voice as an instrument, more than I ever have in my life”.

Earlier this year, Doja - whose real name is Amala Dlamini - performed James Bond song Diamonds are Forever at the Academy Awards, as part of a 007 tribute. However, some of the performers, including the Streets hitmaker, were trolled for their renditions. Afterwards, Doja admitted she felt "scared" signing the tune on such a big stage, and said the "nerves got to (her)".

She wrote on Instagram, "Thanks to the Academy Awards and Vanity Fair for having me. I never get to sing like that and what I did was brave and scary as f*** for me”.

“I know a lot of people didn’t like it but a lot of people did and I feel good that I pushed myself. The song is a classic and I put a lot of work into it, but the nerves got to me and a b***h hit some flats. I can’t wait to do something like that again. What a blessing that was. I feel amazing about the whole thing. Bye”, she added.

--IANS

aa/

LATEST NEWS

Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Chhattisgarh's Mungeli District Hospital gets NQAS certification

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra attends the Wimbledon Championship in London with husband Nick Jonas

Carlos Alcaraz dominates Oliver Tarvet to reach third round of men's singles of Wimbledon 2025 in London on Wednesday. Photo credit: Wimbledon

Wimbledon 2025: Carlos Alcaraz dominates Tarvet to reach third round

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors (Photo Credit: PR)

Gautham Ram Karthik's sci-fi crime thriller 'ROOT – Running Out Of Time’ goes on floors

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

Rajasthan: Electricity connection to Hanuman Beniwal’s house disconnected over Rs 11 lakh pending dues

‘Never imagined it would happen’, says Richard Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd as England’s most capped on-field Test umpire when he stands in second Test between West Indies and Australia in Granada. Photo credit: ICC

‘Never imagined it would happen’: Kettleborough on overtaking idol David Shepherd

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video (photo credit: Nithiin X)

Makers of Nithiin's 'Thammudu' release BTS video

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

INDIA bloc to EC: Bihar voter revision risks fairness, may exclude poor

Diksha Dagar tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open

Diksha tees off at Irish with sights on Scottish and Women’s Open