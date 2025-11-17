November 17, 2025 9:05 PM हिंदी

Doctors-turned-terror module used ‘Biryani’ and ‘Daawat’ as code words on Telegram

New Delhi, Nov 17 (IANS) The “white collar” terror module busted in Faridabad relied on Telegram and an unusual lexicon of food references to mask their plans, says an NDTV report quoting sources.

According to the report, the four arrested doctors -- whose medical licences have now been cancelled -- used everyday dish names as coded language for explosives and terror strikes.

Inside their encrypted chats, “biryani” stood for explosive materials, while “daawat” signified a planned attack. Investigators revealed that once an IED was prepared, the group would signal one another with the message: “Biryani is ready, get ready for daawat.”

The module consisted of Muzamil Shakeel, Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi, Shaheen Saeed, and Adeel Ahmad Rather. Their alleged indoctrination began with Imam Irfan Ahmad from Shopian, identified as the mastermind.

Ahmad reportedly first met Dr Umar Muhammad Nabi in 2020 at a Srinagar hospital while seeking treatment for his child. That encounter led to continued contact, and, as investigators believe, eventually to Dr Umar’s radicalisation.

Once convinced of Dr Umar’s loyalty, Ahmad instructed him to recruit others who showed “potential.” The group was later taken to meet Jaish-e-Muhammad operatives in south Kashmir, where they received two AK-series assault rifles—both of which have since been recovered, one from Saeed’s vehicle.

Saeed has told investigators she met the others about six months before the Red Fort blast and claims she was unaware of the group’s true motives.

Their names have now been struck off both the Indian Medical Register and the National Medical Register, effectively barring them from practising medicine in India.

Meanwhile, the NIA has arrested another accused, Aamir Rashid Ali, from Delhi. Ali allegedly purchased the Hyundai i20 used as the car bomb and assisted Dr Umar in assembling the IED.

Faridabad’s Al Falah University, where all the accused worked, is also facing extensive scrutiny ranging from finances to administration.

A vehicle registered in Dr Umar’s name has been seized as part of the inquiry.

