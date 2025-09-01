September 01, 2025 10:18 PM हिंदी

Do you know the meaning of "Modak"? - Shriya Pilgaonkar reveals it

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Actress Shriya Pilgaonkar is having a ball of a time while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi in full swing. The actress recently took to her social media account to share a glimpse of how the famous Maharashtrian delicacy "Ukadiche Modaks" are made at her maternal house.

Sharing the cute video, Shriya captioned it as, “On my way to make Ukdiche Modak.” The video features Shriya along with her grandmother, who is busy as a bee making the much-loved delicacy with complete dedication, focus, and love.

Dressed in a beautiful yellow saree, Shriya looked beautiful in the video and also explained what the word “modak” meant in the Sanskrit language. “‘Modak’ means Anand, something that gives happiness, and I am sure ‘Modak’ does give happiness because I love it,” explained Shriya. The video also featured Shriya’s maternal side of the family and cousins.

Recently, the actress took a much-deserved break and headed on a solo trip to Canterbury, England. Shriya also shared an umpteen number of pictures and videos and treated her social media family with some fun and calming glimpses from her blissful getaway. On the professional front, Shriya, who was last seen as Rukmin in the web series "Mandala Murders," received great reviews for her performance.

On August 2, Shriya posted a lot of BTS videos and pictures from the "Mandala Murders" sets on her social media handle. The post also incorporated her look test for the series as Rukmini. She captioned it as, “Never thought I'd be playing a cult leader giving Goddess + Frida Kahlo vibes who wants to chop off thumbs. But here we are. I love my job.”

She added, "A few BTS glimpses from a journey that was brief but deeply fulfilling and so fun as an actor. Exciting, beautiful, and close to my heart. Congrats to the team, and thank you @gopiputhran, @shanoosharmarahihai, @manan.rawat, and Adi sir for trusting me to unleash this wildness. And thank YOU for all the love and kind words."

