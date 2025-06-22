'DJ party amid tragedy': Air India SATS execs dance days after deadly plane crash

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) Even as India mourns one of the worst aviation disasters in its history, top officials of Air India SATS (AISATS) were seen dancing at a DJ party in their Gurugram office -- just days after the tragic crash of Flight AI171 in Ahmedabad claimed nearly 270 lives.

AISATS is a company that provides airport ground services. It is a joint venture, owned equally (50-50) by two companies -- Air India Limited, which is part of the Tata Group, and SATS Limited, a company that offers airport services and food solutions.

The party, which took place on June 20, was attended by Bengaluru International Airport Limited’s GM and head Sampreet Kotian, AISATS’ Chief Operating Officer Abraham Zakaria, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, sources told IANS.

The video, now circulating widely on social media, has sparked outrage among grieving families and aviation industry insiders alike.

This insensitive celebration came at a time when many families were still waiting to see their loved ones for the last time, and funeral pyres were yet to cool.

As of Friday morning, only 202 of the 220 identified bodies had been handed over to families.

Several others remain in morgues, their DNA still being matched, as authorities continue the difficult task of identification.

AISATS, the company responsible for ground handling of the the Boeing 787 Dreamliner - that crashed - at Delhi airport and the load sheet for its Ahmedabad to London Gatwick leg, finds itself at the centre of controversy -- not just for its role in the chain of operations, but now also for its seemingly tone-deaf behaviour following the disaster.

"AISATS is aware of a video being circulated on social media that unfortunately is completely out of context. Notwithstanding, we sincerely regret any emotional discomfort this may have caused," an AISATS spokesperson said in a statement shared with IANS.

But the apology has done little to calm public anger. Many believe the video reflects a shocking lack of empathy and respect for the victims and their families.

The crash occurred on June 12 when Flight AI171 suffered a catastrophic engine failure shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

The aircraft plunged into a densely populated area, hitting a hostel building and killing all 241 people on board, along with several on the ground.

The impact and subsequent fire left most bodies badly charred, requiring forensic teams to rely on DNA testing for identification.

Among the victims were 151 Indian nationals, 34 British citizens, seven Portuguese nationals, one Canadian, and nine ground staff or airport workers.

The Gujarat government, NDRF teams, and forensic experts are still working around the clock to complete the identification and handover of remains.

