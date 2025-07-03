July 03, 2025 4:16 PM हिंदी

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya open up about rediscovering their bond

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Power couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took to social media to reveal that they are in a beautiful phase of rediscovering each other.

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a couple of photos with her actor husband from their recent outing. In the caption, Divyanka talked about embracing new layers of connection and growth in their marriage. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ actress wrote, “An outing... One of many that's regular, yet so vital in helping us bond better, interact differently & rediscover each other.”

In the images, Divyanka is seen striking different poses. The first romantic shot shows the actress happily posing with Vivek. In her next post, she shared a glimpse of her food. The ‘Banoo Main Teri Dulhann’ actress also dropped some candid and solo photos.

Lately, the couple has been at the center of separation rumors. However, they have dismissed all such speculation. The buzz began after Vivek Dahiya was spotted with a mystery woman at the Mumbai airport. Addressing the ongoing chatter, Vivek remarked that they were so entertained by the rumors, they might as well grab a snack while reading the gossip.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya tied the knot on July 8, 2016. They first met on the sets of their show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.” The couple also appeared together in the dance reality show “Nach Baliye 8.”

Work-wise, Divyanka began her acting journey in 2006 with “Banoo Main Teri Dulhann,” while Vivek entered television in 2013 with “Yeh Hai Aashiqui.” The actor is known for his roles in shows like “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein,” “Qayamat Ki Raat,” and “Kavach.” He rose to fame after winning “Nach Baliye 8” in 2017 with Divyanka.

Divyanka Tripathi’s most recent appearance was in the web series “The Magic of Shiri,“ where she portrayed Shiri, a homemaker with aspirations of becoming a magician. The series is currently streaming on JioCinema.

--IANS

ps/

