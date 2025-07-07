July 07, 2025 4:44 PM हिंदी

'Divya Prem' actress Kavita Banerjee says she is 'not scared' of being typecast

'Divya Prem' actress Kavita Banerjee says she is 'not scared' of being typecast

Mumbai, July 7 (IANS) Actress Kavita Banerjee, who is currently seen as Karn Mohini in the show "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" revealed that she is not afraid of being typecast as a villain.

Sharing that the tag does not bother her at all, Banerjee stated that playing a villain is much more challenging.

Kavita said, “Honestly, if you’ve followed Indian TV, you’d know how quickly actors get labeled. Even if you do just two shows as a villain, people start tagging you as a ‘villain actor.’ If you switch from positive to negative roles, that tag doesn’t stick as much. But if you start your career with back-to-back negative characters, the ‘villain stamp’ is almost unavoidable.”

She further added that her character Karn Mohini is not just a regular villain - she is a big, grand, and powerful character.

"And no, I’m not scared of being typecast. In fact, playing a villain is way more challenging than doing a simple positive role. In real life, I’m a cheerful, happy-go-lucky person, at least I like to believe that," Banerjee added.

Banerjee revealed that she loves to explore different shades. She added that for her, acting is all about doing things she is not in real life.

"It’s my chance to truly act and challenge myself," she added.

Banerjee shared that she has mostly been offered negative roles till now, and she is okay with that. However, if someone can imagine her in a positive role, she is ready for it as well.

"I would love to explore that side as well. I also want to try different types of roles, and I’m sure I’ll enjoy it and have fun with it. That’s the real joy of being an actor, getting to play all kinds of characters, she concluded.

Starring Megha Ray, Suraj Pratap Singh, and Kavita Banerjee in key roles, "Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani" airs every night at 8:30 PM, Monday to Sunday, on Sun Neo.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Delhi HC upholds revocation of security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi in ‘national security’

Delhi HC upholds revocation of security clearance of Turkey-based Celebi in ‘national security’

Wiaan Mulder scripts history with triple century on Test captaincy debut (Credit: Zimbabwe Cricket/X)

Wiaan Mulder scripts history with triple century on Test captaincy debut

Stock market ends flat as investors await clarity on India-US trade deal

Stock market ends flat as investors await clarity on India-US trade deal

Yamini Malhotra says 'Punjabi sets feel like a big fat wedding, Telugu shoots are more strict'

Yamini Malhotra says 'Punjabi sets feel like a big fat wedding, Telugu shoots are more strict'

Baloch Human rights activist becomes victim of forcible detention by Pakistani forces

Baloch Human rights activist becomes victim of forcible detention by Pakistani forces

Fintechs must curb fraud with AI use, ensure financial inclusion: DFS Secretary

Fintechs must curb fraud with AI use, ensure financial inclusion: DFS Secretary

Japanese Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai on six-day goodwill visit

Japanese Coast Guard ship arrives in Chennai on six-day goodwill visit

Manu Bhaker spearheads India's squad for Asian Shooting Championship

Manu Bhaker spearheads India's squad for Asian Shooting Championship

Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case

Former Bangladesh Law Minister placed on two-day remand in illegal firearms case

'Divya Prem' actress Kavita Banerjee says she is 'not scared' of being typecast

'Divya Prem' actress Kavita Banerjee says she is 'not scared' of being typecast