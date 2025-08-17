Divya Khossla reveals she lived in a slum to understand her role in 'Ek Chatur Naar'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Actress Divya Khossla revealed that she lived in a slum in Lucknow to get a better understanding of her role in her upcoming drama "Ek Chatur Naar", opposite Neil Nitin Mukesh.

Calling it a one-of-a-kind experience, Divya got to witness the life of slum dwellers during her stay.

She also posted a couple of images from the film, posing in simple salwar kameez without any makeup. She was seen wearing a black threat around her neck, with her hair braided.

Divya will appear in a never-before-seen avatar in her next, exuding confidence and wit, with a hint of mystery.

Sharing a glimpse of her latest journey, Divya penned on her IG: "Lived in a slum in Lucknow to understand the life of slum dwellers for my role in #EkChaturNaar. It’s been a one-of-kind experience to witness the other side of living, and bring it to life with this transformation. Can’t wait to take you all on this rollercoaster of a quirky comedy! 12 Sitambar ko hosiyari suru #chaturgiri #divyakhossla."

The makers dropped the first look poster for both Divy and Neil from the movie on Wednesday.

While Divya embraced a rural avatar, Neil looked dapper in a shap suit with a gun in his hand.

Dropping the first look poster on social media, T-series wrote: "Chaturai ki pehli jhalak... aage aage dekho hota hai kya."

Additionally, Neil penned: “Samajhne mein waqt lagega… par jab samajh jaoge toh der ho chuki hogi Ek Chatur Naar.”

Made under the direction of Umesh Shukla, "Ek Chatur Naar" enjoys an extensive cast with Chhaya Kadam, Rajniesh Duggall, Sushant Singh, Yashpal Sharma, Zakir Hussain, Heli Daruwala, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, Rose Sardana, and Kumar Saurabh in crucial roles, along with others.

Backed by Umesh Shukla, Ashish Wagh, and Zeeshan Ahmed under the T-Series banner, "Ek Chatur Naar" is set to reach the cinema halls on September 12.

--IANS

pm/