Divya Dutta talks about facing writer’s block

Mumbai, Aug 29 (IANS) Acclaimed actress Divya Dutta, who has written two books “Me and Ma” and “The Stars in My Sky: Those who Brightened My Film Journey”, talked about facing a writer’s block.

Talking about facing a writer’s block, Divya told IANS: “Yes, I think I have with my first book itself. I faced one. I was given six months to write. And that was a very interesting scenario that I was wanting a catharsis from my mother's going away and so I was given six months to write the book.”

The actress revealed that for the first five months, she didn’t know what was happening.

“But that I wouldn't call a writer's block. But I hadn't written. So my publisher called and she said, have you finished writing? I said, no.So she said, ‘just to tell you, there's just a month left.’”

“And that one month, I think I sat and I just flew with it. And I finished that book in a month. So I just feel I'm someone who works on deadlines. I work. I function better if I'm told this is the time limit. And then I do that.”

She then spoke about writing her second book and said: “My second book was during that time, had all the time in the world. So that's the time when I faced the writer's block.

It was like I didn't know what to do. And when the shooting started, I was writing like this because I knew I had to finish it. I knew I had 10 things to do.”

“I think women are better with multitasking rather than being given just one job. I like it that way. So it was nice to just be doing my makeup, taking out some time, writing one chapter, heading to shoot, coming back, again, waking up. I like that rush,” she said.

The actress’ latest release is “Maya Sabha”.

Speaking about her upcoming projects, she said: “You will see me in another web show coming very soon with another big issue. And after that, I have two films lined up with Manoj Bajpayee. One of them is produced by Rana Dugupati and the other is Neeraj Pandey's film.

“And then there is a romantic film with Jimmy Shergill and a biopic with Neeraj Kabi, which is on an army wife.”

