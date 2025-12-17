December 17, 2025 12:57 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta shares memories from a beautiful evening with Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak

Mumbai, Dec 17 (IANS) Actress Divya Dutta recently shared glimpses from a memorable evening spent with legendary actors Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak.

The occasion marked a celebration of their acclaimed show “Bandish Bandits 2,” which won the Best Series award at IFFI Goa, along with recognition for its music album and multiple nominations for the cast. Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Veer-Zaara’ actress posted a selfie featuring her posing alongside Naseeruddin, Ratna and Anand Tiwari.

For the caption, Divya wrote, “Capture these moments in my heart...cherish them forever..our show #bandishbandits2 received the best series award at @iffigoa and best music album for @filmfare ... n nominations for me and the lovely @sheeba.chadha ...we celebrated...together.the show we are so proud to belong to !!! Captain @anandntiwari , thankyou for the journey...@bindraamritpal u the best producer and host!! And to the most amazing cast n crew!!!love you all soo much. And sire @naseeruddin49 n @ratnapathak.s ..it was indeed a beautiful eve with you gracing it!” (sic)

Prime Video’s musical drama “Bandish Bandits Season Two” was honoured with the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. The season, created by Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari—who also directed it—is produced by Leo Media Collective Private Limited, with writing credits to Tiwari, Atmika Didwania, and Karan Singh Tyagi.

Set against the picturesque locales of Kasauli and vibrant cities across India, the season boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Ritwik Bhowmik, Shreya Chaudhry, Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi, and Saurabh Nayyar in pivotal roles.

“Bandish Bandits Season Two” premiered on Prime Video on December 13, 2024.

