Divya Dutta shares fond memory of working with Tabu, calls her ‘khoobsurat inside out’

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Veteran actress Divya Dutta took a walk down memory lane as she fondly recalled working with Tabu in their film “Zindagi Khoobsurat Hai.”

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Veer Zara’ actress, on Wednesday, penned a heartfelt note for Tabu, praising her talent and grace. She expressed how the love and warmth Tabu has shown her since their collaboration has remained constant over the years, calling her “khoobsurat inside out.” Sharing a heartwarming video, Divya wrote, “We worked together in a film titled #zindagi khoobsurat hai long back. The love she has showered post that has been a constant...khoobsurat inside out.the supaatalented.#tabu.”

The video montage compiles their recent memories from Diwali party celebrations. One of the pictures shows Divya and Tabu happily posing together. The duo, dressed in elegant traditional outfits, is also seen posing for the paparazzi. Dutta added the popular song “Chand Baliya” as the background score, perfectly complementing the warm visuals. The post beautifully reflects the deep bond and affection the two share.

Tabu and Divya Dutta have shared screen space in the 2002 romantic drama “Zindagi Khoobsoorat Hai,” directed by Manoj Punj. The film also featured Gurdas Maan and Rajat Kapoor in key roles. The talented duo reunited once again in 2005 for the drama “Silsiilay.” Over the years, the two have continued to share a warm friendship and are often spotted together at various industry gatherings and celebrations.

Divya Dutta, known for her active presence on Instagram, often shares fond memories from her film sets. Just a few days ago, the veteran actress reminisced about a special moment from her career — the time she shared the screen with Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan. In her post, she recalling how it marked a memorable chapter in her journey.

Sharing her picture with Big B, the 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' actress had written, “Happy birthday Legend!!! I wish I could ever put in words my love and admiration for you!just very lucky to live in your times and witness your magic.many many happy returns of the day sire @amitabhbachchan ..fondest regards always..”

“This song from #mrnatwarlal was the one that first introduced me to you on the big screen!! And i was mesmerized..i thought that song was for me too!! Mere paas aao mere dosto...i took it soo seriously that I decided to be an actor..and have the honour of sharing screenspace with you!! I got lucky sire.To know you , to work with you..my most cherished,” added Divya.

