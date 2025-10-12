Divya Dutta shares a fond memory of the first time she was introduced to Amitabh Bachchan on big screen

Mumbai, Oct 12 (IANS) Veteran actress Divya Dutta took a trip down memory lane as she recalled the moment that introduced her to Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan on the big screen.

Sharing her fond memories, the actor reflected on the experience that left a lasting impression on her career. Taking to Instagram, Divya posted a photo featuring him and Big B alongside a heartfelt note. In the image, Dutta is sitting on the floor while Amitabh Bachchan is seated on a couch.

For the caption, the 'Sharmajee Ki Beti' actress wrote, “Happy birthday Legend!!! I wish I could ever put in words my love and admiration for you!just very lucky to live in your times and witness your magic.many many happy returns of the day sire @amitabhbachchan ..fondest regards always..”

“This song from #mrnatwarlal was the one that first introduced me to you on the big screen!! And i was mesmerized..i thought that song was for me too!! Mere paas aao mere dosto...i took it soo seriously that I decided to be an actor..and have the honour of sharing screenspace with you!! I got lucky sire.To know you , to work with you..my most cherished!!”

Divya Dutta also added the song “Mere Paas Aao Mere Dosto” from the film Mr. Natwarlal as background score for the video.

Notably, Divya and Amitabh have worked together in films like “Baghban,” “Veer-Zara,” “Delhi 6,” “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan,” “The Last Lear.” The 83-year-old actor Amitabh Bachchan played the role of Divya Dutta’s father-in -law in the 2003 film “Baghban.” Later, in Rituparno Ghosh’s 2007 film “The Last Lear,” Bachchan portrayed Harish Mishra, a retired Shakespearean actor, while Dutta played his caretaker, Ivy.

On October 11, Amitabh Bachchan turned a year older and celebrated his 83rd birthday by stepping out of his Mumbai home, Jalsa, to greet his fans.

