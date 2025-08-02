August 02, 2025 3:13 PM हिंदी

Divya Dutta on Telugu series ‘Mayasabha’: Nice to make a debut after being here for 30 years

Divya Dutta on Telugu series ‘Mayasabha’: Nice to make a debut after being here for 30 years

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) In a career-spanning over three decades, Divya Dutta is all set to make her debut in Telugu with the upcoming series “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans”. The seasoned actress said that she does feel like a “newcomer” on every set.

Asked if “Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” feels like a debut in itself, Divya told IANS: “Absolutely. I like these unconventional things that happen in my career. So it's nice to make a debut after being here for 30 years and to make it with Maya Sabha.”

“So yeah, I mean, I do feel like a newcomer on every set, even if I may not say so, but this one more so because this was a new world for me, something I've always been very excited about. And finally, I did with this, so yeah, it's had the butterflies in my tummy effect for sure,” she added.

Was it a challenge to adapt to a new language and industry at this stage in her career or did she find it creatively liberating?

The actress replied: “You always have to leave what makes you comfortable. You always have to dive deep into something that is not your comfort zone and find better things, different things that you are not aware of.”

“I think that is learning. So you have to be a student constantly. So yeah, I think this was just the next step,” she said.

“Mayasabha: The Rise of the Titans” is a political drama web series directed by Deva Katta and Kiran Jay Kumar. It stars Aadhi Pinisetty and Chaitanya Rao in the lead roles, with Divya, Sai Kumar, Srikanth Iyengar and Nassar.

Set in the volatile political landscape of 1990s Andhra Pradesh, the series dramatises the evolving relationship between two prominent political figures—Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Y. S. Rajasekhar Reddy—portraying their journey from close friendship to political rivalry.

The show will stream on Sony LIV from August 7.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Jodhpur farmers rejoice as PM Modi releases 20th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

Jodhpur farmers rejoice as PM Modi releases 20th installment of PM-KISAN scheme

Inflation likely to stay below 4 pc for next 2 quarters: Report

Inflation likely to stay below 4 pc for next 2 quarters: Report

Bosco Martis shares glimpse of Kiara Advani’s rehearsals for ‘Aavan Jaavan’

Bosco Martis shares glimpse of Kiara Advani’s rehearsals for ‘Aavan Jaavan’

Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about playing ‘cult leader giving Frida Kahlo vibes’ in ‘Mandala Murders’

Shriya Pilgaonkar talks about playing ‘cult leader giving Frida Kahlo vibes’ in ‘Mandala Murders’

Nine Indian govt officers to gain specialised academic knowledge in Japan

Nine Indian govt officers to gain specialised academic knowledge in Japan

Over Rs 3.77 lakh crore transferred directly to farmers' accounts under PM-Kisan scheme: Minister

Over Rs 3.77 lakh crore transferred directly to farmers' accounts under PM-Kisan scheme: Minister

Kamal Haasan congratulates SRK on winning National Award; Says recognition was long overdue for his stellar impact on world cinema

Kamal Haasan congratulates SRK on winning National Award; Says recognition was long overdue for his stellar impact on world cinema

PM-KISAN scheme a 'boon' for farmers, say Chandauli beneficiaries; praise transparency

PM-KISAN scheme a 'boon' for farmers, say Chandauli beneficiaries; praise transparency

Smartphone revenues surpass record Rs 8.7 lakh crore in April-June globally

Smartphone revenues surpass record Rs 8.7 lakh crore in April-June globally

Cynthia Nixon talks about ‘And Just Like That…’ ending: Will miss working with these people everyday

Cynthia Nixon talks about ‘And Just Like That…’ ending: Will miss working with these people everyday