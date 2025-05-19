Director Venky Atluri's film with Suriya goes on floors with grand pooja

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) Director Venky Atluri's much-awaited film with actor Suriya, tentatively being referred to as #Suriya46, went on floors with a grand pooja ceremony here on Monday.

The film officially went on floors with ace director Trivikram delivering the first clap.

Malayalam actress Mamitha Baiju, who impressed with her performance in the Malayalam romantic drama 'Premalu', plays the female lead in the film which will have music by National Award winner G V Prakash.

Shooting will begin by the end of this month for this film, which is to hit screens during the summer of 2026.

Sithara Entertainments, the production house producing the film, took to its timeline on X to share news of the film's official launch.

It wrote, "The most anticipated #Suriya46 has been officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony! @Suriya_offl x #VenkyAtluri unite to create magic on screen! Thank you #Trivikram garu for gracing and marking the beginning of this journey with the first clap. Shoot begins at the end of May! Catch it in theaters Summer 2026!"

Apart from Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, the film will also feature Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon and Tamil actress Radhika Sarathkumar in pivotal roles. Cinematography for the film will be by Nimish Ravi and editing will be by National Award winner Navin Nooli.

Music director and actor G V Prakash, who will be joining hands with Suriya as a music director after 'Soorarai Pottru', took to X to say that this film would be as special as 'Soorarai Pottru'.

G V Prakash wrote, "After #Sooraraipottru joining hands with Suriya sir. This album will be as special as SP. This one is for you sir @Suriya_offl....We have got a fantastic film and album on hands.... The songs have come out superb. With the hit production house and my best combo @SitharaEnts @vamsi84 sir . And my most successful director combo #Venkyatluri. @_mamithabaiju here is #Suriya46."

