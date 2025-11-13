November 13, 2025 4:53 PM हिंदी

Director Sundar C opts out of Rajinikanth's #Thalaivar173 (Photo Credit: Raaj Kamal Films International/X)

Chennai, Nov 13 (IANS) In news that has sent shockwaves, ace director Sundar C, who was to direct Superstar Rajinikanth's next film, tentatively being referred to as #Thalaivar173, has now announced his decision to opt out of the project.

On Thursday, Sundar C issued a statement saying he was making the difficult decision to step back from the project due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances."

It may be recalled that the film had triggered huge excitement as it is being produced by actor Kamal Haasan's production house Raaj Kamal Films International.

Sundar C, who is one of Tamil cinema's finest commercial film directors, in a statement titled "A Heartfelt Note to My Dearest Fans and Well-Wishers", wrote, "It is with a heavy heart that I share some important news with you. Due to unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances, I have made the difficult decision to step back from the prestigious project, #Thalaivar173."

The director went on to say,"This venture, featuring the legendary Superstar Thiru. Rajinikanth Avl and to be produced by the illustrious Ulaghanayagan Thiru. Kamal Haasan Avl, was indeed a dream come true for me. In life, there are moments when we must follow the path laid out for us, even if it diverges from our dreams."

Stating that his association with the two icons went back a long way, the director said, "I will always hold them in the highest regard. The special moments we have shared over the past few days will be cherished forever by me. They have taught me invaluable lessons, and I will continue to seek their inspiration and wisdom as I move forward."

Sundar C, who is also the husband of actress and politician Khushbu, further said that although he was stepping away from the opportunity, he would continue to seek the expert guidance of both stalwarts of Tamil cinema.

"I thank both of them from the bottom of my heart for considering me for this magnum opus," he told the superstars of Tamil cinema before going on to address his fans.

To his fans, the director said, "Please accept my sincere apologies if this news has disappointed those who had eagerly anticipated this venture. I am committed to making it up to you and promise to continue bringing you entertainment that keeps your spirits high. Thank you for your unwavering support and understanding. It means the world to me, and I look forward to creating more memories with you all."

