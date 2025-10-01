October 01, 2025 5:45 PM हिंदी

Director Prasanth Varma: National Awards are a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell!

Director Prasanth Varma: National Awards are a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell!

Hyderabad, Oct 1 (IANS) Director Prasanth Varma, whose superhero film 'HanuMan' won awards in two categories at the 71st National Film Awards, has now penned a note of gratitude in which he has said that the awards were a reminder to "keep pouring our soul into every story we tell."

Taking to his X timeline, Prasanth Varma posted a statement that read, "Receiving the National Awards is a moment of deep gratitude for me. HanuMan has been more than a film for us, it has been the beginning of an entire universe, built with love, faith, and strength we drew from all of you."

The film, it may be recalled won the National Award for Best Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics and for Best Stunt Choreography.

Varma said, "Winning Best Film in AVGC and Best Stunt Choreography feels truly like a blessing, but more than that, it is a reminder to keep pouring our soul into every story we tell. At PVCU, we are working relentlessly, not just to give you movies, but to give you experiences. I promise you, each film will only grow bigger, better, and deeper with respect for the stories we tell."

The ace director, who is also the mastermind behind his Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU), thanked audiences for standing by him and his team.

He wrote, "Thank you for standing with us, for believing in us. HanuMan will always hold a special place in my filmography, and this moment only strengthens my love and determination for the journey ahead."

For the unaware, HanuMan was a full-fledged entertainer that had equal portions of action, entertainment and devotion in it. It is the first film in the now immensely popular Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe.

'Hanu Man' featured actors Teja Sajja and Amritha Aiyer in the lead. Actors Sarathkumar, Samuthirakani, Vinay Rai and Vennela Kishore too were seen in important roles in the film, the background score of which was scored by GowraHari and Anudeep Dev. Cinematography for the film was by Dasaradhi Sivendra.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

RBI MPC Highlights: RBI keeps rates steady, upgrades GDP growth projection, and trims inflation forecast

RBI MPC keeps rates steady, raises GDP projection, trims inflation forecast

Twinkle Khanna shares nostalgic "twinning moment" with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

Twinkle Khanna shares nostalgic "twinning moment" with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan

India and Russia hold Special Mechanism Dialogue on Pakistan and Afghanistan

India and Russia hold Special Mechanism Dialogue on Pakistan and Afghanistan

Gujarat: Kisan Credit Card and NFDB registration camp held in Jamnagar

Gujarat: Kisan Credit Card and NFDB registration camp held in Jamnagar

GST revenues up 9.1 pc at Rs 1.89 lakh crore in Sep

GST revenues up 9.1 pc at Rs 1.89 lakh crore in Sep

Allu Sirish announces engagement to Nayanika on grandfather's birth anniversary: 'I feel blessed'

Allu Sirish announces engagement to Nayanika on grandfather's birth anniversary: 'I feel blessed'

If England get early momentum and field well, they can be a very dangerous side, says former head coach Mark Robinson as they get ready to launch their campaign in ICC Women's ODI World Cup. Photo credit: ICC

If England get early momentum and field well, they can be a very dangerous side: Robinson

Court denies new trial, acquittal to Diddy days before sentencing

Court denies new trial, acquittal to Diddy days before sentencing

Govt to launch nationwide awareness drive on unclaimed financial assets from October 4: Ministry

Govt to launch nationwide awareness drive on unclaimed financial assets from October 4: Ministry

Mitchell Marsh powers Australia past Robinson’s century in Chappell-Hadlee opener

Marsh powers Australia past Robinson’s century in Chappell-Hadlee T20I series opener