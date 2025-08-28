Director Mohan G opens up on why he chose to release the First Look of Draupathi-2 underwater! (IANS Exclusive)

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Well known director Mohan G, who released the First Look of his much-awaited historical action drama 'Draupathi 2' underwater on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, has now disclosed details of the thought process behind doing so.

Chennai, Aug 28 (IANS) Well known director Mohan G, who released the First Look of his much-awaited historical action drama 'Draupathi 2' underwater on the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi, has now disclosed details of the thought process behind doing so.

Talking to IANS, Mohan G said, "We wanted to draw the attention of audiences to our film. While thinking about how we could do that, I got this idea. My next film after Draupathi 2 is a film which is to be predominantly shot underwater. In fact, I am working with underwater teams comprising of experts. So, as an experimental idea, we thought why not we try and release the first look poster of this film with that team. We did that and it worked."

Mohan G also hurriedly clarifies that this historical film will not have anything to do with water.

The film, which has triggered huge expectations, has actor Richard Rishi, the brother-in-law of actor Ajith Kumar, playing the lead along with Rakshana Indusudan.

Sources close to the unit of the film say that the story is set in the 14th century, during the period when Mughals first set foot in Tamil Nadu. The film is based on blood-stained history and will look to highlight the valour and sacrifice of the Hoysala emperor Veera Vallalar III, who ruled South India with Thiruvannamalai as the capital, and the Kadavarayas, who ruled Sendhamangalam.

Directed by Mohan G, best known for having made films like Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupathi, Rudra Thandavam, and Bagasuran, Draupathi 2 will also feature a host of actors including Natti Natraj, Y. G. Mahendran, Nadodigal Barani, Saravana Subbiah, Vel Ramamoorthy, Siraj Johnny, Dinesh Lamba, Ganesh Gaurang, Divi, Devayani Sharma, and Arunodayan.

The dialogues for the film have been jointly written by writer Padma Chandrasekhar and Mohan G. Music for the film has been composed by Ghibran. Cinematography for the film is by Philip R. Sundar while choreography is by Thanika Tony. The stunts in the film have been choreographed by Action Santosh and editing is by Devaraj. Art direction for the film is by Kamalnathan.

Sources say that about 75% of the film has been shot in Mumbai, while the remaining portions have been filmed in Senji, Thiruvannamalai, and parts of Kerala.

Dubbing for the film is currently on in Chennai. A major talking point is how this historical narrative connects with the story of the 2020 film 'Draupathi'. Draupathi 2 is expected to release by the end of this year.

