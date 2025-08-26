Dipali Sharma says for her 'Teej has always been about love, togetherness, & cherished memories'

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Actress Dipali Sharma, who is presently seen in the show "Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte", recalled her childhood memories of Hartalika Teej.

Deeply rooted in Indian traditions, she cherishes every festival with utmost zeal. Dipali revealed how traditions inspire her both in real life and on screen.

Speaking about the auspicious festival of Hartalika Teej, Dipali shared, “Teej has always been about love, togetherness, and cherished memories. As a child, I would eagerly wait for the preparations - applying mehendi a day before, watching my mom and grandmother perform the Pooja, and being drawn to the irresistible aroma of pedakiya (a type of gujiya) frying in ghee."

Sharing a fond childhood memory, she added: "I still remember being five years old, pleading for a taste until my mom finally hid them from me, only for us to receive them the next day after the Pooja. That moment of joy, and the playful competition with my siblings over who could eat the most, made the festival truly special."

Dipali revealed that later, when she moved to Mumbai, she saw Hartalika Teej being celebrated differently, with even unmarried girls observing the fast.

"It made me realize the true beauty of India, how every region keeps its traditions alive in its own way, yet together they create a culture that is rich, vibrant, and incredible,” she concluded.

For the unversed, Hartalika Teej commemorates the occasion when Goddess Pārvatī encouraged her friends to abduct her to avoid marriage with Viṣṇu, arranged by her father Himālaya.

Married women observe nirjala vrata (a fast without water) on this day, praying for the well-being of their husbands.

Similar to her real life, Dipali’s reel life character in "Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte" is also deeply rooted in values and traditions. She is seen as a sweet, homely girl from a village, open-hearted, who always puts family first.

The show also has Avinash Mishra as Reyansh, along with Shhraddha Surve, Vaishnavi Macdonald, Saptrishi Ghosh, and Shabaaz Abdullah Badi in crucial roles, among others.

"Pyaar Sey Bandhe Rishte" premiered on August 7 exclusively on Balaji Telefilms’ official YouTube channel.

--IANS

pm/