Diljit Dosanjh’s clip showing him speaking fluent English adds fuel to ‘Sardaar Ji 3’ controversy

Mumbai, June 24 (IANS) Global superstar Diljit Dosanjh has been caught in the eye of the storm over his latest film ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. After the singer-actor faced backlash over inclusion of Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in the film, a clip of him talking fluently in English has resurfaced on the Internet.

In the video, which was shared on Reddit, Diljit can be seen talking to the Grammy President, Harvey Mason Jr. in English. One social media user comments under the video, “When the Grammy President calls, you can no longer continue your act of not knowing English”.

Another commented, “Everything about him in the public domain is a lie!!”. A third wrote, “OMG he was acting all along of not knowing english lmao. Such a fake guy (sic)”.

However, the timing of uploading of the clip seems rather murky as it comes after the controversy surrounding ‘Sardaar Ji 3’. As earlier Diljit’s conversation from the same clip, which was originally uploaded 2 weeks ago, was appreciated with media reports claiming netizens lauded Diljit’s efforts as he spoke in English on a global platform.

The backlash came in the light of Hania’s appearance in the trailer of the film after India and Pakistan traded missiles during India’s counter-terror strike on Pakistan in the form of Operation Sindoor, which was put in action after the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam by Pakistan’s proxies.

Earlier, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) condemned the inclusion of Hania Aamir in the film. Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, the president of the All Indian Cine Workers Association has issued a statement calling for nationwide boycott of the film, and has also urged artists across the film industries of India to not engage with Diljit in any capacity for any project including live events.

--IANS

aa/