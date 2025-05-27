Diljit Dosanjh bids goodbye to his cook with a playful complaint

Mumbai, May 27 (IANS) Known for his cheerful commentary in his food videos, Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a charming moment with his cook as they marked their last day working together.

The “Jatt & Juliet” star took to his Instagram stories to express his playful side, humorously “complaining” to his cook, adding a touch of warmth and laughter to an emotional farewell. In the clip, Diljit could be heard playfully making complaints to his cook, adding his signature cheerful commentary. The actor-singer while making the video tells his cook, “You are so bad, Daddu. Today is the last day in this house. The remaining paneer that we were asking from 2-3 days people to make a paneer sabji, No. Today, you have to finish everything. Today, we are getting paneer in the morning itself. We don't get it here at night. And last night, there was so much salt in the fish. I have understood now. If we have to go from here, we have to finish everything.”

The ‘Udta Punjab’ actor went on to add, “Brother, we don't have to finish the salt and go. This is the last day in this house. So, whatever is left, just make it. Otherwise, we will keep asking, but they don't give. Does this happen in your house too? This is our mother, she does like this.”

Besides his acclaimed work in acting and singing, Diljit Dosanjh is also popular for his lively and entertaining commentary on his food videos. He often shares glimpses of his cooking adventures on social media, delighting fans with his warm personality and humorous take on everyday kitchen moments. His food videos showcase not just recipes but also his genuine love for cooking and trying new flavors.

Meanwhile, the Punjabi singer recently hogged all limelight after he made his debut at the Met Gala 2025. Diljit proudly showcased his Punjabi heritage by wearing an ivory and gold sherwani designed by Prabal Gurung, paired with a traditional tehmat (draped trousers) and layered details. Crowning his outfit was a turban adorned with feathers and sparkling jewels. Around his neck, he wore a multi-layered diamond necklace from Golecha’s Jewels, inspired by the famous Patiala necklace of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh by Cartier.

