‘Dil Ka Kya’ a heady dose of nostalgia from golden era of modern Hindi film music

Mumbai, June 9 (IANS) The song ‘Dil Ka Kya’ from the upcoming film 'Metro...In Dino' was unveiled on Monday. The song is composed by Prtiam, and has been crooned by Raghav Chaitanya with lyrics by Anurag Sharma.

The song is a hat-tip to the cult song ‘Alvida’ from 'Life in a... Metro', which was also composed by Pritam. It is modern yet nostalgic, and deeply melancholic. The melodic structure is similar yet very different from Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga’s ‘Die With a Smile’.

Niladri Kumar once again brings his A-game to the table with his Zitar solo, an ornament in Pritam’s songs.

The video of the song is set across the intertwined lives of four couples, and explores the fragile nuances of romantic connection and separation amid the relentless chaos of city life.

'Metro...In Dino' marks the final chapter of Anurag Basu’s trilogy of hyperlinked cinema. The film’s recently launched trailer has received a positive response from audiences with a storyline that feels both intimate and universal.

The film features an ensemble cast including Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sensharma, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal, Neena Gupta, and Saswata Chatterjee.

The film is the sequel to 'Life in a... Metro', which was released during the golden age of modern Hindi film music. The album was the first all rock album in Bollywood, and set many trends, and inspired countless musicians across the country.

'Metro...In Dino' marks another collaboration between musical soulmates Anurag Basu and Pritam, who first worked together in the iconic album ‘Gangster’ setting the path to what would become one of the most memorable partnerships and director-music composer duo in Hindi cinema.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro...In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

--IANS

aa/