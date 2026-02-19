Digital world returns to its homeland: Brazil President Lula hails India's AI Impact Summit

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Spotlighting that an ancient Indian mathematician was the first inventor of the Binary number system, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday hailed the AI Impact Summit being hosted by New Delhi, asserting that the digital world has returned to its homeland.

The Brazilian leader who sat alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration ceremony of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam hailed the landmark event being held at a time when, according to him, societies find themselves at crossroads.

"For Brazil, it is a pleasure to participate in the Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit organised by the Indian government, the first time it has been held in the Global South," President Lula posted on X.

"Here in Delhi, the digital world returns to its homeland. It was Indian mathematicians who bequeathed to us, more than 2,000 years ago, the binary system that would come to structure modern computing. We are making our way back to discuss one of the greatest dilemmas of our time. Our societies find themselves at a crossroads. The Fourth Industrial Revolution is advancing rapidly while multilateralism is dangerously retreating. It is in this context that the global governance of Artificial Intelligence assumes a strategic role," the visiting leader added.

During his February 18-22 State Visit, President Lula would be participating in the 2nd AI Impact Summit and also hold discussions with PM Modi on February 21.

"Every high-impact technological innovation has a dual nature and confronts us with ethical and political questions. Aviation, the use of the atom, genetic engineering, and the space race are examples of this phenomenon. They can multiply collective well-being or cast shadows upon it.

"Algorithms are not merely applications of mathematical codes that underpin the digital world. They are part of a complex power structure. Without collective action, Artificial Intelligence will deepen historical inequalities. Computational capabilities, infrastructure, and capital are all crucial elements," he stated.

Earlier in the day, the Brazilian President held a meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai on the sidelines of the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

"Pichai spoke about the importance of Brazil for Google, the company's investments in the country, the opening of the Engineering Centre in Sao Paulo, and infrastructure actions and partnerships with the public sector. We presented the Brazilian vision for Artificial Intelligence, the government's actions in the area of digital public services, the Brazilian Artificial Intelligence Plan and the plan to attract investments in data centers," President Lula posted on X after the meeting.

"We also discussed concerns about the risks of AI, especially for girls and women, and the proposed regulatory framework under discussion in the National Congress, with measures to protect the Brazilian creative industry. Google signalled its commitment to deepening its partnership with the Brazilian government and expanding actions with the private sector in the country," he added further.

On Wednesday, shortly after arriving in New Delhi, President Lula had shared a video on his social media accounts showcasing the grand traditional welcome he got upon his arrival in the Indian capital.

"Namaste, India! I've arrived for another visit with an important agenda: strengthening ties, deepening partnerships, and discussing the future of artificial intelligence in the world. We continue working to build more cooperation, innovation, and opportunities between our countries," the visiting leader posted on X after he was accorded a traditional welcome at the hotel.

Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita had welcomed the Brazilian President upon his arrival at the Delhi airport.

"During his visit, President Lula will be participating in the India–AI Impact Summit. PM Narendra Modi will also hold bilateral meeting with President Lula. India and Brazil share a close and multifaceted relationship, elevated to Strategic Partnership and rooted in a common global vision, shared democratic values and commitment to inclusive growth. President Lula’s visit will impart strong momentum to India-Brazil partnership," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) posted on X after the Brazilian President's arrival.

On Tuesday evening, as he left for India, President Lula highlighted that he would also be discussing new opportunities for cooperation between both countries during his India visit.

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are now departing for India. In the coming days, I will participate in the Summit on the Impact of Artificial Intelligence and we will discuss new opportunities for cooperation between Brazil and India. From there, we will proceed to South Korea to, at the invitation of President Lee Jae Myung, also strengthen the ties between our countries," President Lula posted on X.

He mentioned that a high-level business delegation will also be accompanying him on the India visit with the aim of deepening commercial relations.

"In 2025, bilateral trade between Brazil and India reached more than US$ 15 billion," asserted the Brazilian President.

