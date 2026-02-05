Did not expect but I will be back on the field this early, says Tilak ahead of T20 WC title defence

New Delhi, Feb 5 (IANS) India all-rounder Tilak Varma, who joined the national side after recovering from an injury recently, expressed gratitude to the BCCI and the Centre of Excellence (CoE) for helping him return to action sooner than expected.

Inspired by the aggressive batting around him, he said the atmosphere was electric and added that both he and the Indian team feel ready for the World Cup.

Tilak described the packed DY Patil Stadium and the crowd chanting his name as a big confidence boost, even in a warm-up match as India wrapped up their T20 World Cup preparations in style, defeating South Africa by 30 runs in a high-scoring warm-up match in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday.

“To be honest I did not expect but I will be back on the field this early. Really thankful for COE and BCCI. I always say that World Cup is my biggest dream to play. The way, I entered the ropes and, everyone was shouting 'Tilak Tilak.' So I didn't expect that. I really felt nice and it also boost me when I was going in. The way Ishan was batting, I have seen him, the way Abhishek and everyone was batting, so I was also a bit like 'Mai bhi maarunga jaake.' I did not expect full crowd, the DY Patil was fully packed. It was just a warm up game but still the craze... Really thanks to everyone. The vibe was really terrific, and yeah- Tilak and the Indian team is ready for the World Cup,” Tilak said in a bcci.tv video.

Opting to bat first, the hosts put on a batting exhibition, led by Ishan Kishan’s explosive 53 off just 20 balls. Kishan and Abhishek Sharma gave India a flying start, racing to 80/1 inside six overs before both openers retired out to give others game time.

Tilak (45 off 19) and captain Suryakumar Yadav continued the onslaught with a rapid 66-run stand, while late cameos from Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, and a blistering 30 off 10 balls from Hardik Pandya powered India to an imposing 240/5.

In response, South Africa’s chase was rocked early when Arshdeep Singh dismissed George Linde for a duck. Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton briefly revived hopes with a 65-run partnership, but Markram retired out, and Dewald Brevis, Rickelton and David Miller’s wickets fell in quick succession, swinging momentum firmly back to India. Despite fighting contributions from Jason Smith, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen, South Africa fell short by 30 runs.

India now turn their focus to their World Cup opener against the USA on Saturday.

