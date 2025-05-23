Dia Mirza urges to protect wildlife on World Biodiversity Day

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) Actress Dia Mirza's love for wildlife is no secret. Commemorating World Biodiversity Day on Thursday, the former beauty queen penned a special post on her social media feed.

Dia dropped on her Instagram a couple of short videos of various members of the biodiversity such as lions, tigers, elephants, deer, monkeys, butterflies, and other beautiful birds.

"Celebrating the beauty and diversity of life on our planet...Today, on World Biodiversity Day, let’s remember that every plant, animal, and ecosystem is a vital thread in the tapestry of life. Together, we must protect and nurture the rich biodiversity that sustains us all," she wrote on the photo-sharing app.

Observed on May 22, the International Day for Biological Diversity is a United Nations–sanctioned international day for the promotion of biodiversity issues.

On Tuesday, Dia Mirza also made an effort to spread awareness regarding the significant role that bees play in sustaining life on Earth.

Stating that 75% of crops depend on pollination, the ‘Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein’ actress wrote, “A world without bees is a silent one” Did you know that 1 in 4 wild bee species are threatened with extinction? This World Bee Day, I’m shining a light on a tiny hero—the Red Dwarf Bee of North West India. Small in size, but enormous in impact, this beautiful little pollinator plays a vital role in keeping our ecosystems alive and thriving. Sadly, its numbers are declining fast. Over 75% of crops depend on pollination, yet habitat loss, pesticide use, and rising temperatures are silencing nature’s most powerful workers. But hope is not lost. Each of us can help. Let’s #BringTheBuzzBack—one plant, one patch, one choice at a time.”

“Plant native flowers on your balcony, terrace or garden. Say no to pesticides. Support local beekeepers and organic farmers. Even a single square meter of bee-friendly plants can make a difference. Let’s create spaces where bees can thrive. Let’s build a world where their song never fades. Join the movement at beewild.org and follow @beewild.campaign to take action. Bees are not just pollinators, they are poets of the planet. Let’s listen, protect, and act #ForNature #ForPeopleForPlanet #WorldBeeDay #BeeTheChange #BeatPollution #SDGs #GlobalGoals," Dia concluded.

--IANS

pm/