Dia Mirza urges to pledge to preserve our natural treasures this Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) This Independence Day, actress Dia Mirza has urged everyone to pledge to preserve and cherish the natural treasures that help shape our lives in more than one way.

The 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' actress shared two stills of herself posing with the tricolor and shared a special message to preserve the rich biodiversity of the country.

Dia wrote on her IG: "Happy Independence Day India 🇮🇳...Our forests, rivers, land, air, seas, and the rich web of biodiversity — this is the true wealth that sustains our health, peace, and security."

She further reminded us of the heritage that teaches us to respect, revere, and protect nature.

"Nature reminds us that we are united — all one, all connected, all part of the great circle of life," the 'Thappad' actress added.

"This Independence Day, may we pledge to preserve and cherish the natural treasures that make us who we are", she concluded.

Dia's post also incorporated a set of photos of the variety of wildlife in the country.

Meanwhile, last Friday, Dia penned an emotional tribute for her mother, revealing how she became her first source of strength and inspiration.

Celebrating the essence of Shakti - the divine feminine energy, the 'Sanju' actress thanked her mother for instilling in her the values of compassion, resilience, and grace.

Sharing a few photos from a recent award ceremony, Dia penned on the photo-sharing app: “Last night, as I stood on that stage, I thought of my mother @deepamirza. She was my first understanding of Shakti — not just as strength, but as compassion, resilience, grace, and the quiet courage to rise again and again. Shakti is the divine feminine energy that sustains, protects, and transforms. It lives in every woman who dares to dream, who nurtures life, who stands her ground, and who walks forward even when the path is uncertain.”

--IANS

pm/