June 06, 2025 8:33 PM हिंदी

Dhanush flaunts his new avatar in short hair and moustache for 'Tere Ishk Mein'

Mumbai, June 6 (IANS) Actor Dhanush is presently shooting for Aanand L Rai’s much-anticipated drama, "Tere Ishk Mein".

It seems like Dhanush will be seen as an Air Force officer in his next.

Now, adding to the hype, a new set of photos from the shoot have surfaced on social media.

In the photos, Dhanush is seen in a completely new avatar posing in a sharp Indian Air Force uniform, with short hair and a steely moustache.

This look of the actor is in complete contrast to his first look from "Tere Ishk Mein" with long hair and a full beard, most likely from the grittier phase of his character.

The primary teaser of the drama featured Dhanush setting a wall on fire with the words, "From the world of Raanjhanaa". We could also hear in the backdrop, "Pichli baar to Kundan tha, maan gaya par iss bar Shankar ko kaise rokoge? (Last time it was Kundan, he accepted it, but how will you stop Shankar this time?)".

For the unversed, Dhanush entered Bollywood with the spiritual prequel of "Tere Ishk Mein" - "Raanjhanaa", which was also helmed by Aanand L Rai.

Now, more than a decade later, he is all set to once again deliver another cinematic gem with the filmmaker.

Dhanush will be seen sharing screen space with Kriti Sanon in the film, who will essay the role of Mukti. The storyline of the movie has been kept under wraps for now.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Colour Yellow, "Tere Ishk Mein" is being backed by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma, in association with Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar.

Coming to the technical crew, Himanshu Sharma has provided the screenplay for the flick that will feature melodies scored by Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman.

"Tere Ishk Mein" is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 28.

--IANS

pm/

