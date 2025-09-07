September 07, 2025 5:13 AM हिंदी

Dhanashree reveals she is 'off sugar, off labels, but not off money'

Dhanashree reveals she is 'off sugar, off labels, but not off money'

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) The wait is finally over. The primary episode of Amazon MX Player's reality show "Rise & Fall" has been released.

One of the contestants, Dhanashree Verma, managed to steal the spotlight from the very beginning with her bold statements, leaving everyone buzzing.

She revealed that although she is off sugar, but not off money.

In a candid moment, Dhanashree revealed, “I think it’s time people should know that I do not like sugar, I have been off sugar. People have tagged me with a lot of names here and there. Logon ko kuch pata hi nahi hai mere baare mein.” However, she didn’t shy away from admitting, “Paisa to bahut important hai, (money is very important) who doesn’t want money?”

Her comment might be a reference to the time her ex-husband, Yuzvendra Chahal, caught everyone’s attention when he wore a T-shirt that read ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy’ on the day of their final divorce hearing.

Before this, another behind-the-scenes video of a fun banter between Dhanushree and Nayandeep Rakshit surfaced on social media.

When Dhanashree teased that ‘collaborating with her isn’t everyone’s cup of tea,’ Nayandeep fired back saying, “Adhe se jyada Bollywood mere saath collab kar chuki hai, tum bhi karlo, star bana dunga. (More than half of Bollywood has already collaborated with me; you should too, I will make you a star.)”

Dropping another bomb, Dhanashree said, “Queen ko star banne ki zarurat nahi hai. Aur waise bhi interviewers ki line lagi padi hai. Penthouse mein jitne bhi sports channels hai na, maine band kara diye hai. (The queen doesn't need to become a star. Besides, there is a line of interviewers waiting. I have shut off all the sports channels in the penthouse.)”

"Rise and Fall", which is hosted by Ashneer Grover, throws together 15 celebrity contestants from across industries in a game of power, privilege, and survival.

Talking about the show, Ashneer revealed: “Rise & Fall is amongst the most captivating reality show concepts worldwide. Being a follower of reality shows, I think the division of contestants into haves and have nots brings a never experienced before dimension to reality shows in India."

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Jeremy Renner shares how the cast of his new help him recover

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

Sydney Sweeney gorged on milkshakes to prepare for her part in boxer biopic

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez polls

AIMIM to support INDIA bloc nominee Sudershan Reddy in Vice-Prez election

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Fake Facebook post: Bengal youth allowed to appear in exams tomorrow (Lead)

Sikandar Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total in the second match of the three-match series at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday. Photo credit: Zimbabwe Cricket

Raza shines as Zimbabwe skittle Sri Lanka for second-lowest T20I total

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

From ideologues to hired guns: Maoists without ideology struggle to survive

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Delhi court grants interim injunction to Adani Enterprises in defamation suit

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

Ravie Dubey says 'it is your destiny to be respected by the world' as Sargun Mehta turns 37

India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea in Season 12 of the Men’s Asia Cup Rajgir, Bihar 2025 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Rajgir, Bihar, on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Men’s Asia Cup 2025: India beat China 7-0 to set up final against Korea

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions

Maha: Grand farewell to Ganapati Bappa amid huge processions