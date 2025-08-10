‘Dhadak 2’ actor Saad Bilgrami says it’s important for an artist to conserve their raw talent 

Mumbai, Aug 10 (IANS) Actor Saad Bilgrami, who essays the antagonist in the recently released film ‘Dhadak 2’, feels that it’s essential to preserve the rawness in craft.

The actor spoke with IANS during the promotions of the film, and said that he makes an effort to preserve that rawness in him as an artist. He also said that he is blessed with a great set of people around him, who keep him grounded.

He told IANS, “This is the most important thing in craft and work. I wish this thought stays with me all my life. You Have to work on yourself and hone it. It's the same like going to the gym .You leave it for 15 days, eat junk food, sit in the wrong company, it will start going downhill from there. Mental workout is very important, good friends are important, very strict people are important. I’m very fortunate to have friends like this”.

He also spoke about the time when he had a personal crisis owing to his father’s health. He said, “When my father got a heart attack, I thought being the eldest, everything is my responsibility. I thought this was the most precious thing”.

“Work, fame and money, it's not in my hands. Now, I talk to my family everyday. In my house, it's a very basic thing”, he added.

Earlier, the actor had shared how the Internet served as a huge catalyst to his craft as an actor. He said that he is “very fortunate” to be born in a generation where the internet existed.

He earlier told IANS, “When the internet came, I didn't have any guidance. I didn't know anything, it was God's grace. The internet has been a game-changer for me. Even today I am in touch with a lot of directors from South India, big directors, big producers, because of Instagram I send them my work, they see it, they reply, they know of me and my skills”.

“The initial phase of my career also started on Instagram. When I came to Bombay I used to live in a small place. The internet worked for me”, he added.

--IANS

aa/