Devendra Fadnavis reveals how Anil Kapoor's Nayak gets him to trouble: 'People say be like Nayak'

Mumbai, Oct 7 (IANS) Addressing the 25th edition of FICCI Frames, Asia’s leading media and entertainment summit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed to Akshay Kumar that Anil Kapoor's 2001 political drama "Nayak" left a lasting impression on him.

When Akshay asked the CM if any Bollywood film had inspired his political journey, Chief Minister Fadnavis disclosed, “Films don’t necessarily shape us as leaders, but they influence our emotions and empathy, our human side. There are several films that have impacted me deeply.”

Pointing out how "Nayak" in particular stood out for him, he added, “When it comes to politics, there’s one film I have to mention, Nayak. It inspired me, yes, but it also brought me a fair share of trouble!”

Refreshing your memory, "Nayak" shared the journey of a journalist who becomes the Chief Minister of Maharashtra for just a day and ends up cleaning the entire system of the state.

Sharing how that movie ended up giving people unrealistic expectations about a similar performance from him, CM said, "Everywhere I go, people say, ‘Be like Nayak! Look how much he did in a single day. He changed the world in 24 hours!’”

Fadnavis also added that he once complained to Anil about the same.

He told the 'Animal' actor, "Why did you make Nayak, bhai? Now people think you’re the Nayak (hero) and we’re the nalayak (incompetents). How did you manage all that in just one day?”

Despite all the challenges the film posed, the Maharashtra Chief Minister admitted that "Nayak" helps the leaders get in touch with their emotional side.

"When someone works in one field for years, emotions can dull, and things become mechanical. But films have a way of awakening those human feelings again. After watching a film, I feel like I become a regular person again — the one I’ve always been, despite the office I hold," he said.

Directed by S. Shankar, "Nayak" reached the cinema halls on 7 September 2001, marking 24 years of the film's release on Tuesday.

