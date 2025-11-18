'Desperate to enter politics': JD(U) on Robert Vadra's remarks

New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) JD(U) spokesperson Neeraj Kumar sharply criticised businessman Robert Vadra for questioning the credibility of the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 results, accusing him of harbouring political ambitions and dismissing his allegations against the Election Commission.

Slamming Vadra’s comments, Neeraj Kumar said, “Robert Vadra is a member of the Gandhi family. Has he taken a Congress membership as well? He is reacting to political questions, which means his mind is restless. His mind is desperate to enter politics. The Election Commission is a constitutional body. Before raising questions, don’t just do homework on the property; do homework on the constitutional process of the Election Commission as well."

"This is not happening for the first time, and the Bihar results have proved that those who cry ‘vote theft’ have fallen in the eyes of the public. Do your work before raising your head, and respect constitutional institutions,” he added.

His remarks came after Vadra, in an exclusive interview with IANS, alleged large-scale irregularities in the Bihar polls and said that a re-election using ballot papers would “completely reverse the results”.

Reacting strongly, BJP leader Fateh Jang Singh Bajwa said, “It is surprising that even after losing, the Congress party did not reflect on why they lost. They should have analysed why people did not support Congress or the Grand Alliance. Robert Vadra is not a leader of any party, and if he made such statements, a defamation case should be filed.”

In contrast, the RJD extended support to Vadra’s remarks. Party spokesperson Mritunjay Tiwari said, “Yes, protests should happen. He is speaking the truth. India has always been a land of movements, and such protests should be visible on the ground.”

Vadra’s comments, which have triggered the reactions, questioned the fairness of the election. He said voters believe manipulation took place and insisted that the public’s trust in the electoral process has been deeply shaken.

Vadra targeted the Election Commission, stating: “Until the Election Commission is brought under proper control and starts functioning correctly, we will continue to see elections like this, elections in which people have no faith. Voters feel they cast their vote for one side, but the victory goes to someone else. For the nation’s interest and progress, elections must be absolutely clean, transparent, and honest.”

--IANS

rs/dpb